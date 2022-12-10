 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kearney's Grace Fellowship Church completes year-round greenhouse

greenhouse.jpg

Grace Fellowship's new greenhouse, which houses a variety of fruits, vegetables and herbs, took around six months to be fully constructed.

 MAURICIO MARTINEZ GARCIA, KEARNEY HUB

KEARNEY — A new greenhouse completed at Kearney’s Grace Fellowship Church aims to serve the community year-round.

The project is part of Grace’s Jeremiah 29 Initiative, which is developing the property at 4305 19th Ave. to serve as a resource for both the church and the community, said Lead Pastor Mitch Ivey.

Grace Gardens uses a geothermal greenhouse concept out of Alliance called “Greenhouse in the Snow.”

Fruit in need

Grace Fellowship hopes to provide a majority of the fruits, vegetables and herbs grown in the greenhouse to those in need.

It is energy-efficient, operates 24-7 and is able to survive in winter weather by trapping the natural heat from the ground.

“At 10 feet deep, it’s always 52 degrees, so we dug a big trench, and there’s a fan blowing air through some tubes,” explained Ivey. “It’s blowing it in at about 52 degrees, so when the temperature drops too cold, it heats the greenhouse. It’s really energy efficient because the fan only has to run a few hours a day.”

On hot summer days, the same fans can pull the air out to cool the greenhouse.

Grace had been planning a greenhouse when they discovered this concept, said Ivey.

Banana tree

A variety of fruit trees are being grown in Grace Fellowship's new greenhouse, but the most notable would have to be the banana tree.

“We love the idea of being able to produce some things right here in Nebraska you can’t normally produce,” he said. “We’re looking forward to producing things like oranges and lemons, bananas, avocados and olives.”

Work on the greenhouse started in June, with its 250-foot trench dug and 17 tubes installed in a single day, said Ivey.

The project costs roughly $40,000.

Its purpose is threefold, said Ivey: providing sustenance for the congregation and those in need; providing a place of community and fellowship; and educational value.

Strawberries, 3 Different types of oranges

There is a big range of plants being grown in Grace Fellowship’s greenhouse, from strawberries all the way to three different types of oranges.

“I really believe there will an opportunity for preschools and elementary schools to come,” he said. “When I walked through this greenhouse in Alliance that had trees full of oranges and lemons, I just had to ask myself, where am I? Because those are not things we find in Nebraska.”

He added, “It helped me to think, what is possible?”

Outside of the greenhouse is 12,000 square feet of garden beds for vegetables and flowers for the congregation and the community.

“We also have 20 orchard trees — apple, pear and cherry trees — and some other ones we’re going to add that are outside of the greenhouse that we’ll be growing,” said Ivey.

one of many

Grace Fellowship's greenhouse is part of a series of projects they have planned for the coming year.

Grace Gardens, now completed, is being readied to open to the community this spring.

“We’re doing some test patches of vegetables right now,” said Ivey. “This first short season is just to see what we can do and see what kind of adjustments we need to make in order to see things grow.”

Planned next for Phase 2 is a family playground, unique from other parks in Kearney, which will take advantage of the city’s hike/bike trail at the church.

Phase 3 will transform a hillside behind the church into an amphitheater on the property.

The final phase is an indoor/outdoor pavilion that will connect to the amphitheater.

“We’re excited,” said Ivey. “We’ve got a lot of the dirt work done and got a lot of our grounds prepared and ready for these next phases. That’s been a lot of what this year’s been about.”

For more information about the Jeremiah 29 Initiative, visit kearneygrace.com/jeremiah-29-initiative.

brandon.summers@kearneyhub.com

