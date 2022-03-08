Kearney's Good Sam Safe Teen Driver Education scholarship applications due May 1

KEARNEY — CHI Health Good Samaritan Foundation is accepting applications until May 1 for its annual Safe Teen Driver Education Scholarship program.
Kearney students enrolled in grades 8-12 who want to participate in the Nebraska Safety Center Driver Education summer course are encouraged to apply. Applications are accepted once per calendar year and preference is given to those with financial need.
For more information, to apply online, or download an application form, visit
Applications must be submitted, postmarked or delivered to the Good Samaritan Foundation office at 115 W. 32nd St. by 5 p.m. May 1. For questions, call 308-865-2700.