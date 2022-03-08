 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kearney's Good Sam Safe Teen Driver Education scholarship applications due May 1

KEARNEY — CHI Health Good Samaritan Foundation is accepting applications until May 1 for its annual Safe Teen Driver Education Scholarship program.

Kearney students enrolled in grades 8-12 who want to participate in the Nebraska Safety Center Driver Education summer course are encouraged to apply. Applications are accepted once per calendar year and preference is given to those with financial need.

For more information, to apply online, or download an application form, visit

www.CHIhealth.com/GoodSamaritanScholarships.

Applications must be submitted, postmarked or delivered to the Good Samaritan Foundation office at 115 W. 32nd St. by 5 p.m. May 1. For questions, call 308-865-2700.

At last Kearney Cinema 8 announces progress in storm recovery

The owner of the shuttered Cinema 8 theater in south Kearney had good news to share with motion picture fans in Kearney on Thursday. “We FINALLY got our remaining HVAC systems in. Supply chains are starting to flow in our favor,” tweeted owner Bobby Wilson.

Fentanyl may be linked to two deaths in Phelps County

The deaths occurred approximately within a week of one another at the end of January and beginning of February, said Phelps County Attorney Mike Henry. Phelps County law enforcement recovered counterfeit pills made to look like prescription opioids that tested positive for fentanyl.

