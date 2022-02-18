Kearney's Give Where You Live raised a record $1.4 million

KEARNEY — The ninth annual Give Where You Live campaign, held Dec. 2 by the Kearney Area Community Foundation raised a record $1,437,720 in 2021.

Official tallies from the 24-hour fundraising effort were released Thursday.

That was up 8.46% from the $1,325.551 raised in 2020. Individual donations increased 4.55%, with 6,733 donations in 2021 compared to 6,440 in 2020.

“Thank you, Kearney area donors, for giving where you live,” Judi Sickler, president and chief executive officer of KACF, said. “On behalf of the participating local nonprofits, we thank you for your hard work and dedication.”

She noted that for nine years, Kearney area residents have “given joy to local non-profits” in the campaign, which began in 2013. This year, 185 non-profits participated, compared to 177 in 2020. That was an increase of 4.52%.

Since Give Where You Live was launched, donors have given more than $8,005,395.

The two top participating nonprofits were the Pleasanton Volunteer Fire Department, which raised $60,558, and the Kearney Area Animal Shelter, which raised $50,964.

Other top 10 fundraising non-profits were:

3. Yanney Heritage Park Foundation: $45,300

4. McKenna’s Rae of Hope: $45,147

5.Buffalo County Historical Society/Trails & Rails Museum: $39,502

6. Harmon Park Sonotorium Restoration: $37,146

7. HelpCare Clinic: $37,003

8. Crossroads Mission Avenue: $35,768

9. Kearney Family YMCA-Capital Campaign: $34,706

10. Salvation Army: $33,772

For more information, visit www.givewhereyoulive.net