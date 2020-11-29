Kearney's frontline heroes never leave the trenches of serious COVID-19 virus

KEARNEY — Jarek Patterson, a registered nurse and the manager of the Progressive Care Unit at Kearney Regional Medical Center, calls his staff of 55 “the frontline heroes” of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is really a serious disease, and health care workers at the front lines are affected just as much as the patients. They put in long hours every day taking care of other people’s families,” he said.
As COVID-19 soars in this region, overtime among his staff is up from 10% to 15%. As of Friday, about one-third of the patients in his 33-bed unit, which is a level of care just below the ICU, had COVID-19, down a bit from 50% as recently as Nov. 17.
Last week, Patterson directed the effort required to create a COVID-19 isolation unit in Kearney Regional, which means a segment of the Progressive Care Unit was moved to a larger area.
“We’d run out of space. We knew there was a demand in the community for more COVID patients, and we knew moving the unit was the best way to grow and keep non-COVID patients safe in a different area,” he said.
Patterson oversees 55 employees. He describes himself as a “middle manager” who handles scheduling, manages his staff and coordinates day-to-day responsibilities, but as cases of COVID-19 have climbed, he also tends to patients if needed.
“We don’t have enough staff, so in July, I put the stethoscope back on,” he said.
Prior to coming to Kearney Regional two years ago, he spent six years in critical care at CHI Health Good Samaritan. Patterson and his wife have a 9-month-old daughter, so he takes precautions before going home so he won’t transmit COVID-19 to his family.
He said COVID-19 demands “a different type of care. We don’t have visitors coming in, so we see a lot more loneliness behind the COVID walls,” he said.
Nurses become a patient’s “support system,” he said.
“We are advocates for these patients. We are their main support system because we see them the most the whole time they’re here,” he said.
Family members, unable to visit, often stand outside the window at this ground-floor hospital and talk to the patient by phone.
“I try to look at the positive. Some of these patients spend a long time with us. The disease can take a long time to get over, so we have a celebration when they get out. We plant a daffodil outside the hospital in their honor for surviving,” he said.
“Health care workers go into this profession to help people, but this has been the most challenging year for health care workers. But if we get discouraged, we stop and think, ‘How can we continually improve in order to take care of these people who need us?’” he asked.
“Everyone has pitched in to pick up the slack. This holiday season, the staff will spend the holidays at the hospital, not at home. We have to be here. We have a high influx of patients. Right now, we have the most patients we’ve seen yet, and we’re not even at our peak. We came together as a team, so this is not the best time to be leaving,” he said.
As an administrator, “I’m not in the trenches every day,” he said. He has the utmost respect and admiration for his hardworking team members.
“All the credit is really due the staff members who are there every day. I want to make sure they know they’re appreciated. They’re the ones who make it happen,” he said.
