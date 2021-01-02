Kearney's first babies of 2021 born at Good Samaritan, Kearney Regional

KEARNEY — The first babies of 2021 in Kearney may have been born nearly 12 hours apart, but they each weighed in the same at 7 pounds 15 ounces.

Jakxon Ruben Alexander Zimmerman was born at Kearney Regional Medical Center at 4:52 a.m. Friday to Dana Leal and Alexander Zimmerman of Kearney. At 20 ½ inches, he’s the couple’s first child.

Blane Wade Petersen was born at 4:48 p.m. Friday at CHI Health Good Samaritan to Bennett and Chelsey Petersen of Minden. He is 21-inches long and joins older brother Bowen, 6, and sisters Brynlee, 4 and Blair, 2.

Bowen knew he was getting a little brother, Chelsey said:

“We didn’t know ahead of time, and he’s known from the beginning it was a boy.”

Thursday, Dana had gone to a regular doctor appointment but had high blood pressure. She went home to pack a bag and returned to the hospital where she was induced.

Jakxon’s due date was Saturday.

“I actually thought I was going to go past my due date,” Dana said.

Jakxon is named after his dad and grandfathers.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}