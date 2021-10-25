 Skip to main content
Kearney's Fifth Avenue Union Pacific Railroad crossing closed for emergency repairs
Kearney's Fifth Avenue Union Pacific Railroad crossing closed for emergency repairs

KEARNEY — The Fifth Avenue railroad crossing will be closed to vehicular traffic from 9 a.m. today to 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to an announcement from the Union Pacific Railroad.

The closure is necessary for emergency temporary repairs to the tracks, according to the UP announcement.

Motorists will need to alter their routed during the closure.

Both of Kearney’s at-grade crossings — at Fifth Avenue and Central Avenue — recently were converted so trains can pass through Kearney without sounding their horns. Kearney has five overpasses for motorist and train safety at 30th Avenue, Second Avenue, Avenue E-H, Avenue N and the Kearney East Expressway.

