Kearney's Fifth Avenue railroad crossing closed for emergency repairs

KEARNEY — The Union Pacific Railroad announced today that the Fifth Avenue railroad crossing would be closed to vehicular traffic for approximately two hours for emergency temporary repairs to the tracks.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Motorists were advised to alter their routes during the closure.

In addition, the Fifth Avenue railroad crossing will be closed beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday until approximately 4 p.m. Friday so that permanent repairs can be made.

According to the city, motorists will need to alter their routes during Friday’s closure.