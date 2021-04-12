 Skip to main content
Kearney's Family Fresh offering COVID-19 vaccinations
KEARNEY — COVID-19 vaccinations have started at Family Fresh Market, 3920 Second Ave.

Dusty Luther, store manager, said the supermarket received its first 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine Thursday and will offer shots to anyone age 18 and older. A second innoculation will be given 28 days after the first one.

The vaccine is available through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Vaccines now are available at pharmacies across the region.

Advance registration for the vaccine is required and can be done at familyfreshmarket.com/covid-19.

For more information, call the store at 308-236-5488.

