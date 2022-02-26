Kearney's Faith Christian School eyes a Christian high school

KEARNEY — Faith Christian School opened on shaky legs Aug. 27, 1996.

A single teacher taught its 10 students in grades 7-8 in rented space at Trinity Presbyterian Church at 3920 22nd Ave. As the school grew, classes expanded into space at Countryside Christian Church and eFree Church.

Today, 25 years later, Faith Christian School has 118 students in grades pre-K through eighth and is hoping to expand. Its board envisions opening a non-denominational Christian high school in the fall of 2023.

In the next few weeks, every household in Kearney and within a 15-mile radius outside city boundaries will receive a survey inquiring about community interest in that idea, which has been explored by Faith Christian School’s board and an exploratory committee of parents, grandparents and retired teachers.

Theoretically, Faith Christian High school would have 15 to 25 students in each grade, 9-12, and offer extracurricular activities. The tuition would be roughly $6,000 to $7,000 per student.

The dream of expanding pleases Aaron Peterson, the FCS head teacher — equivalent to principal — who arrived in March 2020. He believes that God ordained parents to raise their own children, and that it is the school’s job to walk alongside parents as children master academics.

“Our curriculum is in line with God. We’re interested in keeping Christ at the center for both kids and families. We like to be the support in the shadows,” he said.

Nor do the expansion plans surprise alumni like Kyle Smith, an FCS Foundation board member. “At a young age, the school planted seeds of faith that I was able to come to after my life went different directions,” he said. “When it came time for our first child to go to school, my wife and I wanted her to experience the same.”

Christ at the center

Every morning, as the school day begins, all students except preschoolers gather in the gym for devotions and announcements. They say the Pledge of Allegiance, a Christian pledge and a Bible pledge. “We put Christ at the head of our day,” Peterson said.

Students then go to their classrooms. The first subject is Bible.

“That’s practical, a good start for the day,” he said. Throughout the day, Bible lessons and memory verses are integrated into the standard academic curriculum.

For science, the school uses the Bob Jones University Press curriculum, which presents various issues in science but comes back to the theme of God as creator. “Each subject presents unique opportunities to talk and help students develop a world view in line with the Bible, and with Christ,” Peterson added.

Faith Christian’s three expectations are respect, responsibility and righteousness.

“There’s something new to learn every day. There’s not a lot of monotony here,” Peterson said.

Along with Peterson and secretary Brandi Thornburg, the school has 11 teachers, one after-school program director, a music teacher and three lunch aides. Next fall’s tuition will be $5,000 per year for grades K-8, and $4,300 for full-time preschoolers. Part-time preschoolers pay $2,200.

Faith Christian School has five classrooms on the main level, along with administrative offices, the library, the cafeteria and the gym. On the lower level are seven more classrooms.

Students pray in their classes before lunch and at the end of the day. On Fridays, all-school chapel services feature talks by parents or pastors. “I want kids to see that you don’t need to be a pastor to be a spiritual leader. We recognize that there are a lot of ways God can use our students,” Peterson said.

God’s sense of humor

A Kearney native and a graduate of Kearney High School, Peterson, 27, likes to say that God has a sense of humor. He was curious and loved to learn, but he learned more when he was fishing or spending time in his grandfather’s workshop. “School was not my thing growing up,” he said.

Peterson’s father Tim was a pastor at eFree Church. Peterson felt drawn to the ministry, but after just a year at College of the Ozarks, a private Christian college at Branson, Mo., he came home and spent two months shadowing teachers at Faith Christian.

“I was amazed,” he said. “I liked everything — the camaraderie of the staff and the way they started every morning with devotions and announcements and prayed about difficult students,” he said.

He also liked the “team dynamic” of parents and teachers working together. “This was a ministry that excited me,” he said. “I saw an opportunity to make a difference and care for people. It became plain to me that I had opportunities to give kids a good foundation and to work alongside parents to accomplish that.”

A new purpose

He enrolled at Central Community College and graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He and his wife Kathryn then became teachers in Lexington. Peterson taught preschoolers, and he loved it. “Younger kids have a curiosity and an excitement for learning,” he said.

He never planned to be an administrator, but in 2020, when Faith Christian School sought a new head of school, his friends convinced him to apply. “I thought I’d put my name out there and see where it went. The board decided to give me a chance,” he said. He has a provisional license and is working on his master’s degree at UNK.

“We have a phenomenal board. They’re interested in seeing the school growing beyond where it is, and they’ve given me the freedom to run with this,” he said.

Promising future

When Peterson started in March 2020, Faith Christian had 88 students from about 50 families. This year, it has 118 students from 76 families.

“Families come from all different directions. With all the changes in our world, they are paying greater attention to what kids are learning,” he said. “Faith is not the No. 1 driver for everyone, but faith is one component. We have no interest in turning anyone away, but families do understand that our statement of faith is what will be taught.”

He described his 11 teachers as “an all-star staff” both academically and spiritually. “Each comes with the desire to share their faith in school. It’s very fulfilling to have teamwork with parents and push aside friction,” he said.

The school’s relatively new Faith Christian School Foundation is led by Executive Director Dave Dickinson, the retired pastor of Hope Evangelical Free Church. The foundation has had three fundraisers in the past year.

In 2020, the school was the top fundraiser in the Kearney Area Community Foundation’s annual Give Where You Live campaign, with $111,101 received from 6,353 donors. “We just love being part of the community. We equip students to be Christ-like leaders. We want them to be excellent in academics, in their spiritual walk, and in social and physical skills. We give glory to God for all those blessings,” Peterson said then.

“Now we want to make our surroundings better by increasing and improving our curriculum, adding more physical spaces and create a great momentum that people are excited to get on board with,” he said recently.

“God has remained faithful, and we are excited to watch Him work as we equip our next generation of leaders.”