Kearney's Faith Christian’s roots: prayers, hard work

KEARNEY — Softball, prayers and brainstorming. That’s how Faith Christian School began 25 years ago.

In 1995, Joe Lucas talked to Pat Moore after a softball game and asked if Moore was interested in establishing a Christian school in Kearney. Moore, a member of First Baptist Church, agreed.

“We met often to pray, discuss, pray, brainstorm, pray, plan and pray some more,” said Mary Adamson, who with her husband Brett was also part of that original group.

Kearney’s first Christian school, Kearney Christian, had been founded in 1984 at Grace Fellowship Church for grades K-6, but Joe and Becky Lucas, who homeschooled their four children until enrolling them at Kearney Christian, sought a Christian middle school option. They talked to the Adamsons, and Pat Moore and his wife Julie, and learned that they sought the same thing.

“We kept talking about a school that would encourage students to steward their hearts and minds well academically, with a Biblical world view,” Mary Adamson said.

Their first unofficial meeting was held May 1, 1995. The group, made up of seven or eight people from various churches, began monthly meetings in September 1995. They named the new entity Faith Christian School because “on faith, we stepped together,” said Suzi Wilkinson, who, with her husband Chris, was one of the founders.

They wasted no time in getting the school going.

They named committee chairs and found an attorney to handle the legal work. Pat Moore filled out the 501(c)(3) forms for tax exemption and became chairman of the group. It called itself Christians for Christian Education.

“It was a moderately complex process. There was a lot of state and federal regulation,” Becky Lucas said.

By November 1995, they completed a feasibility study. By December, they completed the organization process and established a legal framework.

By January 1996, they finished budget projections for the first fiscal year. They set tuition at $2,000 per student, low enough to be affordable, but high enough to pay teachers well. “It’s always a balancing act,” Brett Adamson said.

By February, they had finalized the curriculum and had written job descriptions.

“On Feb. 15, 1996, we put an ad in the Kearney Hub, asking if anyone was interested in being part of the new Christian school. We tried to bring in as many people as we could,” Pat Moore said.

On March 1, they had hired a teacher, but at that point, only eight students, from three families, were enrolled. Unless 10 students enrolled, the school would not open. “We had to have enough to afford to run the place,” Brent Adamson said.

In May, they placed ads in the Kearney Hub and spread the word. “We kept recruiting practically to the day school started,” Brent Adamson added, but just one week before school was to open, they still had just eight students.

Then, on Friday, Aug, 24, two more students enrolled. One was Luke Moore, son of Pat and Julie Moore. “We weren’t forcing him to go to the school. It was his choice, but when his friend chose to go, he did, too,” Moore said of his son.

School opens

The school opened Aug. 27, 1996, in Trinity Presbyterian Church. One teacher taught a single combined class of sixth, seventh and eighth graders. The pupils brought sack lunches. The secretary was a volunteer, but the cleaning crew was paid.

In 1997, Kearney Christian approached Faith Christian about a merger. Kearney Christian believed God was no longer calling it to its school mission, Mary Adamson said.

“Our board prayed, and decided to add elementary grades to the middle school grades. We had four months to get ready,” she said. They met the deadline. By fall of 1997, Faith Christian hired three new teachers, for kindergarten, grades one and two, and three and four.

In 1998, Kearney Christian and Faith Christian formally united under the name Faith Christian for grades K-8. The school gained state accreditation in 1999. In 2001, it graduated four high school seniors who had attended Faith Christian since it opened and did not want to leave. Two more graduating classes followed in 2002 and 2003, but then high school classes stopped.

During the years, FCS rented space for grades 5-8 in the basement at eFree Church and for grades K-4 at Countryside Christian, but as it continued to grow, “the board was praying that we’d have our own building to have visible identity and a visible presence, as well as enough space for the kids,” Adamson said.

In 2010, the current building opened at 5710 19th Avenue. “It’s a family atmosphere,” Wilkinson said, “Parental involvement is welcomed. A lot of parent volunteers pour their hearts and souls into volunteering.”

Luke Moore, Pat and Julie’s son and one of the last two students who signed up to enable Faith Christian to open in 1996, was one of four seniors to graduate from Faith Christian in 2001.

“The best part of getting an education there was feeling free to ask questions and take classes about all ideas and theories, including creation and religious studies. There was an underlying understanding that we (both students and teachers) are all created equal under God, which helped create an environment of mutual respect and empathy for one another,” Luke Moore said.

He did so well at Faith Christian that he earned a scholarship to the University of Nebraska at Kearney, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a minor in philosophy. He met his wife, Melanie, at UNK’s Student Christian Fellowship and is now an engineering technician at Behlen Building Systems in Columbus.

Now the idea for a high school has returned. “So many people have requested a high school. They’ve appreciated the Faith Christian education and the atmosphere and the good education. It’s like a family,” Mary Adamson said.

Wilkinson added, “God is opening doors, and we’re walking through them.”