Kearney's Emerson Elementary third graders learn what kindness looks, feels like

KEARNEY — The kids laughed and groaned as they attempted to tug the rope in their direction.
A sudden eruption of cheers and squeals rang through the air when one group would accomplish the task. Sweat beaded on their foreheads and smiles spread across their faces as they moved onto the next activity.
The fun and games for the Emerson Elementary third-grade students at Dryden Park is part of Kearney Public Schools’ #BeKind program. The initiative was started to help make the schools and the community a kinder place. The program began in 2019 and is a supplement to the school’s social-emotional curriculum.
#BeKind was started by Ralston Public Schools’ Dr. Mark Adler and his wife, Joni, after their son, Reid, died by suicide. They began promoting the hashtag in order to bring something positive to the situation.
Kearney’s program focuses on four pillars:
— kindness includes;
— kindness encourages;
— kindness celebrates; and,
— kindness trusts.
Josh Erickson with Team Concepts helps students learn and begin implementing these concepts by getting out of the classroom and being active.
“Those (pillars) are built around the idea that the four overwhelming emotions a student faces is being left out, being discouraged, boredom and monotony, shame from the mistakes that they make. ... Those are the four greatest emotions kids struggle with and try to overcome as adolescents,” Erickson said.
This year’s #BeKind initiative began before school even started when incoming juniors were selected by their homeroom teachers to be influencers.
“They are selected by their teachers as people who exemplify kindness. They can’t apply. They can’t try out. They have to have noticeable acts of kindness,” Erickson said.
The students go through a four-hour training with Erickson in the summer to learn how to facilitate and help the kids participating in the activities.
“Basically we go through that program really slow. Talk about the intent and the heart behind each one of the activities. How they can troubleshoot to make sure each group they are attached to are successful,” Erickson explained.
Third-, sixth- and ninth-grade students all participate in the exercises at the beginning of the school year. Third graders are just old enough to begin understanding the concepts, and sixth and ninth graders begin their years at new schools. The activities help get the students off to a good start, Erickson said.
“Whether or not the kids pick up the content — some of them will, some of them won’t — all of them will have the opportunity at least to form some better relationships with their peers during these sessions,” he said. “Those peer relationships might be the difference for what a student perceives as success in the classroom. If they feel included, they might hold their head a little higher in class and pay attention just a little more. Get those incremental increases that will help them be more successful and have a better school experience.”
The program is a way for students to apply the four pillars of kindness in action, not just by sitting in a classroom and writing them down, said KPS Communications Director Tori Stofferson.
KPS also will be focusing on other ways to spread kindness throughout the year including Mission Mondays. Each Monday a mission is sent out throughout the district such as giving a compliment to five people or high fiving Bearcat Diner employees. Schools also have #BeKind signs that students can be given to display at home if they are caught doing one of the four pillars of kindness. There are also postcards or rubber bracelets that can be given to students for showing kindness.
“It helps people interact. It helps have a positive atmosphere. It’s cool to see it in action in the schools,” Stofferson said.
As the Emerson students moved to the next task — attempting to move a small orange ball across a tarp riddled with large holes — frustrations were apparent as the smiles began to droop when the ball would zoom across the tarp, only to fall through the wrong hole to the ground. Erickson swooped in to show the students how to maneuver the tarp as a team to move the ball in the right direction.
The scene was one Kearney High School junior Ella Crouch is familiar with after helping with the activities at KHS and Horizon Middle School.
“At Horizon, one of the kids was fighting with one of the other kids. By the end of this, they got this new concept, and they were actually doing just fine,” she said.
The excitement and seeing kids overcome challenges is the best part of the #BeKind program for Erickson.
“Every one of those — high fives, excitement and celebration — it makes it worth it,” he said.