Kearney's Emerson Elementary third graders learn what kindness looks, feels like

This year’s #BeKind initiative began before school even started when incoming juniors were selected by their homeroom teachers to be influencers.

“They are selected by their teachers as people who exemplify kindness. They can’t apply. They can’t try out. They have to have noticeable acts of kindness,” Erickson said.

The students go through a four-hour training with Erickson in the summer to learn how to facilitate and help the kids participating in the activities.

“Basically we go through that program really slow. Talk about the intent and the heart behind each one of the activities. How they can troubleshoot to make sure each group they are attached to are successful,” Erickson explained.

Third-, sixth- and ninth-grade students all participate in the exercises at the beginning of the school year. Third graders are just old enough to begin understanding the concepts, and sixth and ninth graders begin their years at new schools. The activities help get the students off to a good start, Erickson said.