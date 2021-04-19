 Skip to main content
Kearney's Eaton employees give $20,000 to United Way
KEARNEY — Eaton Corp. has donated $20,000 to United Way of the Kearney Area, which will use the gift to support its 21 partner agency programs.

Eaton employees Landon Lueshen, Lynelle Oliver, Craig Melroy, Jerry Piehl and Darrold Walters attended the check presentation late last week. They have participated in the employee campaign since they began working for Eaton.

Lueshen, who is plant manager, said the donation is above and beyond this year’s Eaton employee campaign and corporate donations to UWKA. It was made due to the challenges of the past year.

“Our local Eaton plant has an incredibly strong employee campaign for United Way. We knew this was something our employees would also support,” he said. “Our employees are dedicated to giving back to the community in meaningful ways. We appreciate them and all they do.”

