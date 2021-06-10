 Skip to main content
X Avenue in east Kearney to be closed for sewer work
X Avenue in east Kearney to be closed for sewer work

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Utilities Department with Starostka Group announce the closure of X Avenue from 37th to 39th streets, starting at 8:30 a.m. Monday for sanitary sewer installation.

The construction is planned to take three weeks and the roadway will open by 5 p.m. July 2, weather and construction permitting.

