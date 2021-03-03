 Skip to main content
Kearney's East 39th Street, Antelope Avenue to be repaved
Kearney's East 39th Street, Antelope Avenue to be repaved

KEARNEY — The intersection of East 39th Street and Antelope Avenue will be closed at 8 a.m. Thursday, according to an announcement Monday by Blessing Construction and the city of Kearney.

The purpose of the closure is for concrete removal and replacement at the intersection. Officials expect the intersection to be closed for two weeks, weather permitting.

Northbound and southbound traffic will be closed on Antelope Avenue at 39th Street on the south side of the intersection for approximately 100 feet. Access to properties will be made through the remaining side streets.

Work will include roadway removal, grading activities and new paving.

Future traffic changes will be implemented as the project progresses. Notification of the changes will be issued at that time.

Motorists are urged to use caution near the work zone.

