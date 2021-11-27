Kearney's Earl and JoAnn Rademacher named Kiwanians of 2021

A Loup City native, Earl graduated in 1954 from what was then Nebraska State Teachers College — now the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He was drafted and spent 18 months in Japan with the U.S. Army. He came home and earned a master’s degree in business from the University of Northern Colorado.

He began teaching in Douglas, which is where the couple met. JoAnn, a native of Douglas, was attracted to Earl right away when he coached her younger brother in basketball.

“I didn’t want just anybody. I knew he was the one I wanted,” she said.

JoAnn graduated from Peru State College. The couple taught in York, married in 1959 and moved to Kearney in 1960 when Earl accepted a job at what is now UNK as assistant to the registrar and director of admissions.

By 1975, he was named vice chancellor for business and finance. He retired in 1997.

When they moved to Kearney, a neighbor invited Earl to join Noon Kiwanis. JoAnn followed when Kiwanis began accepting women, even though, she now says, “I had enough going on in my life.”

That included four children still at home. She forged ahead and earned a master’s degree from UNK. “I wanted to be a better teacher. I loved my work,” she said.