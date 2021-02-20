Kearney's Doodle Tees a place to give kids a creative respite

In 2020, the world certainly needed some help.

Meyer said the Doodle Tees brand idea had been around for five years, but, “We didn’t know where it fit in the world.”

Then the coronavirus pandemic hit. Suddenly, there was a place for Doodle Tees.

“COVID has been a great reason to shake things up in everyone’s lives, personally and professionally,” Meyer said.

With children spending extra time on screens for school, or just because of a lack of other activities available, parents said Doodle Tees provided a welcome respite from electronics.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The first round of tees went on sale before the holiday break, so several kids got to color the latest addition to their wardrobe while school was out.

Meyer said parents have reported back that their kids were completely absorbed in the creative process, a stunning surprise.

“They’re amazed at how their child who typically wants to be on an iPad or watch YouTube sat still and interacted with something from 20 minutes up to two hours,” he said.

Meanwhile, the little artists have adored the ownership they have in the artistic process.