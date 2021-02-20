Kearney's Doodle Tees a place to give kids a creative respite

KEARNEY — Doodle Tees aren’t for “generating money’s sake.” They’re for creativity’s sake.
Chais Meyer, owner of 24 Hour Tees, parent of the Doodle Tees brand, says a money-motivated endeavor “can be a poisonous thing.” Instead, Doodle Tees are all about the mission.
“That is to help others be more creative, be more self-expressive and have more peace and joy in their life,” he said. “The future generation can use time away from screens where they physically interact with their environment.”
Doodle Tees are black-and-white T-shirts, designed to let the wearer fill in the color themselves with fabric markers, making each shirt one of a kind.
“The first five designs in that series are either inspirational or motivational or funny, and all of those have a positive tone to them,” Meyer described.
The five shirts currently available for purchase are all a part of the “Color Your Way” series. They sport captions like, “Don’t Worry Be Happy,” “No Limits,” and “I am Magical.”
But they aren’t stopping at just five.
Meyer added, “We are coming up with designs that we believe people would enjoy for kids or young adults and it helps make the world a better place.”
In 2020, the world certainly needed some help.
Meyer said the Doodle Tees brand idea had been around for five years, but, “We didn’t know where it fit in the world.”
Then the coronavirus pandemic hit. Suddenly, there was a place for Doodle Tees.
“COVID has been a great reason to shake things up in everyone’s lives, personally and professionally,” Meyer said.
With children spending extra time on screens for school, or just because of a lack of other activities available, parents said Doodle Tees provided a welcome respite from electronics.
The first round of tees went on sale before the holiday break, so several kids got to color the latest addition to their wardrobe while school was out.
Meyer said parents have reported back that their kids were completely absorbed in the creative process, a stunning surprise.
“They’re amazed at how their child who typically wants to be on an iPad or watch YouTube sat still and interacted with something from 20 minutes up to two hours,” he said.
Meanwhile, the little artists have adored the ownership they have in the artistic process.
“Kids are just floored by the concept that they get to create something and then wear it over and over again. It’s something that really excites them,” Meyer described. “Even if they have the same design as someone else, theirs looks totally unique because of how they have colored it, which is that self-expression part of it.”
After a short stint on the market, sales of Doodle Tees have gone pretty well, according to Meyer. He said that they’ve had “great luck so far.”
The shirts are available at doodletees.net and on Amazon.
While 24 Hour Tees is a Kearney-local business, Doodle Tees is a step toward a much bigger clientele.
“We’re refining (Doodle Tees) and we’re trying to make it a national product,” Meyer said. “2021 is the first year we’re putting energy into it.”
The more people who gain peace by using the right sides of their brains, the better, the Meyers think.
Chais said he and his wife Shawna have always been lovers of art and passionate about injecting more creativity into the world.
“We believe that art breathes creativity,” Chais said. “And we want to pass that on to everyone in the world, even if they wouldn’t classify themselves as artists.”
That’s the goal of Doodle Tees. While someone may not sit down to paint or draw, coloring a shirt still gives them a chance to “breathe creativity.”
“It’s a gentle transition for people to have self-expression and creativity and peace and joy, even if they wouldn’t classify themselves as any sort of artist,” Meyer said. “That’s something that speaks to our heart a little bit and needs to be out in the world a little more.”