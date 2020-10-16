Kearney's Dancing with the Stars on for 2021

KEARNEY — COVID-19, stand back. Kearney’s stars are ready to shine.

Dancing with the Stars, the Kearney Rotary clubs’ fundraising event normally held in October, will return March 27 at the Younes Conference Center.

This year, the event will benefit youths through Make A Wish, TeamMates, Compass and Rotary.

Dancing this year will be six couples:

- Patti and Bill Calhoun

- Gary Barth and Jaci Pohl

- John Ross and Alexis McNeal

- Kyle Sayler and Kim Dart

- Ryan Stanton and Amie Jorgensen

- Ryan Reten and Pat Philippi

“These people are chosen because they are stars,” said Kelly Bartling, immediate past president of Noon Rotary. “These are people with influence and prominence who can generate fan interest. Just as important, they have ability to fundraise for these nonprofits and for Rotary.”

The event, put on by Kearney’s Rotary clubs, has been a rousing success since it began three years ago. Net income has more than doubled from the $37,000 it raised in 2017 to $67,000 in 2018 and $83,000 in 2019.