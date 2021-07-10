Kearney's CountryHouse Residence staff put on wedding gown fashion show for residents

KEARNEY — It’s a toss-up as to who had more fun at the Wedding Days bridal show at CountryHouse Residence for Memory Care last Wednesday.
Maybe it was the CountryHouse residents who were swept back into sweet memories of their own weddings years ago.
But it could have been the 10 CountryHouse staff members who modeled wedding gowns from Hello Beautiful Bridal and Formal Wear.
Karen Harmon, CountryHouse activities director, declared it a tie. The event brought smiles, nostalgia and joy to the models, CountryHouse staff and residents.
The show, now in its fifth year, is a highlight of the summer at CountryHouse. Last year’s show was drastically downsized due to COVID-19, but it still went on.
The staff was all willing to model, Harmon said. “A few just needed a little encouragement. They were just shy.”
Cheyenne Axtell, 20, a certified medical assistant and medical aide who is not yet married, loved the experience. A few weeks ago, she and several co-workers went to Hello Beautiful together to select gowns to wear. “It was our own little fashion show,” she said. She selected a gown with sheer sleeves, a lacy bodice and lace on the train.
“Residents see me wearing a black polo or scrub pants half the time, with my hair tied up in a ponytail. I don’t have time to look super for work,” she said. Last week, they saw her in something glamorous. “It was flattering and pretty,” she added.
Cheri Theesen, executive director of CountryHouse, greeted guests in a wedding dress she chose from Hello Beautiful, too.
Jenna Lukasiewicz, manager at Hello Beautiful, invited the staff to “find something they’d enjoy wearing. They had a super fun time,” she said. During the show, Lukasiewicz provided light commentary about each dress.
McKenna O’Rourke, senior living consultant at CountryHouse, wore the gown she was married in this spring. Her daughter, Kenzie, 10, dressed in a soft gray bridesmaids’ gown, passed out flowers to the guests before the show began. All the models wore masks, but their smiles sparkled behind them.
Sweet memories
After the “ceremony,” CountryHouse staff served wedding cake, a two-layer white confection provided by K-Town Cakery, along with a frothy pink punch and cream cheese mints made by the CountryHouse staff.
Harmon, who emceed the show in the gown she wore at her 1979 wedding, said, “The benefit of this event is to be able to bring back wonderful memories of our residents’ weddings.”
The women, she said, enjoy looking at the newest styles of wedding dresses “so different from theirs, but just as beautiful. They enjoy recalling the reception, and eating the cake and the good cream cheese mints that our ladies made,” Harmon added.
In previous years, CountryHouse residents brought in their own gowns, including family heirlooms, while Hello Beautiful displayed several contemporary gowns on mannequins.
This year, Hello Beautiful provided all the gowns. The staff member models mingled with the seated guests, allowing them to see the gowns up close and touch the silk, organza, satin and other elegant fabrics.
“It was more fun. It was more interactive for the women who were modeling to walk around in the gowns,” Lukasiewicz said.
Except for last year’s COVID quarantine, Hello Beautiful has participated in the event every year. “We really enjoy being involved in the community and hearing the older generation tell their stories,” she added.
A day of joy
The show is a way to stir up memories for the CountryHouse residents. Harmon encourages them to remember the special events in their lives. “When I asked the gentlemen in our men’s group what was the most special event in their lives, they said it was the day they got married,” she said.
“So many of our ladies love to share how many years they were or have been married. They all cherish the time they have had with their loved one. One of our ladies said to me, ‘When the minister said, ‘Till death do us part,’ I took it so lightly, but now I miss my husband and realize what these words meant,’” Harmon added.
After the isolation of COVID-19, special events have intensified meaning. Last year, CountryHouse had its fourth annual Wedding Days show in a small room, with just six residents permitted in at a time. Wedding cake and punch were served, but the event was a mere shadow of the tradition it has become.
Now, thanks to vaccines, CountryHouse still requires masks, but family members can go into the rooms of their loves ones and take them out of the building.
“Everything has a greater meaning now,” Harmon said. “Things we felt like we would always have, like a hug, seeing our families, getting out and about. Now we see them as a gift, one we cherish to the fullest.”
Smiles for all
For Theesen, “The rewarding part of the day was seeing the residents’ smiling faces and hearing them say how pretty everyone looked. I know they really enjoyed the day. It was also rewarding to have so many of the staff participate and watch them interact with each other, and have fun showing the residents their dresses.”
Harmon said the Wedding Days event has become an anticipated tradition. “You never can never have too many days with the one you love so dearly, so sitting and reminiscing about that time dear to your heart is always special,” she said.
“The best way to draw out residents’ memories is by asking them, ‘Do you recall your wedding?’ Even if they can’t verbalize it, you can look into their faces and tell they’re reliving it.”
She added, “Gathering together as a CountryHouse family, seeing our beautiful staff and feeling like we are actually at a wedding is truly a moment of joy.”