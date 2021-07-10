Kearney's CountryHouse Residence staff put on wedding gown fashion show for residents

After the isolation of COVID-19, special events have intensified meaning. Last year, CountryHouse had its fourth annual Wedding Days show in a small room, with just six residents permitted in at a time. Wedding cake and punch were served, but the event was a mere shadow of the tradition it has become.

Now, thanks to vaccines, CountryHouse still requires masks, but family members can go into the rooms of their loves ones and take them out of the building.

“Everything has a greater meaning now,” Harmon said. “Things we felt like we would always have, like a hug, seeing our families, getting out and about. Now we see them as a gift, one we cherish to the fullest.”

Smiles for all

For Theesen, “The rewarding part of the day was seeing the residents’ smiling faces and hearing them say how pretty everyone looked. I know they really enjoyed the day. It was also rewarding to have so many of the staff participate and watch them interact with each other, and have fun showing the residents their dresses.”

Harmon said the Wedding Days event has become an anticipated tradition. “You never can never have too many days with the one you love so dearly, so sitting and reminiscing about that time dear to your heart is always special,” she said.