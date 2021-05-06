Kearney's Concrete Cares helps ease pain of cancer for families

KEARNEY — Kyle Poff discovered something special six years ago about people in construction and other trades when he and his father, Stan Poff, launched the Nebraska Chapter of Concrete Cares.

Founded by a Kansan who dreamed of pouring a slab of pink concrete in all 50 states, Concrete Cares helps families fighting cancer.

In their first year of Concrete Cares in 2013, the father-son Poff duo at Kearney Concrete raised about $4,000. It was a humble beginning, but as word spread, Nebraskans dug into their billfolds and volunteered their time. To date, Concrete Cares of Nebraska has given families more than $270,000. The money is given to be used as needed.

The response to Concrete Cares of Nebraska has been amazing, Kyle said, about its supporters. “They’re wanting to help because someone they know has had cancer.”

He said it’s been gratifying to witness how tradespeople embrace Concrete Cares. There are strong contingents in Kearney as well as in Norfolk and Plainview in northeast Nebraska, along with support from Cozad and Lincoln.

Knowing so many people care became important to Poff when, in 2014 — two years after he and his father founded the Nebraska chapter of Concreter Cares — Kyle discovered he had leukemia.