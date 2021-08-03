 Skip to main content
Kearney's Collins Park playground, splash pad now ready for children
Collins Park splash pad

Ellie James, 5, runs through the splash pad at Collins Park in east Kearney. The splash pad and new playground equipment were installed at the park in July and now are available for children's play. Ellie the daughter of Dave and Amy James of Kearney.

 Mike Konz, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — The new playground and splash pad at Collins Park, 421 E. 16th St., now is open.

The playground features a variety of amenities, including slides for various ages, climbing structures, spinners, panel games, toddler swings, parent-toddler swing, saucer swing and tall swings.

The splash pad has various ground sprays, hoop sprays and dumping buckets. A button turns on the splash pad’s water.

The splash pad is open 8 a.m.-8 p.m., according to an announcement from the city of Kearney’s Park and Recreation Department.

