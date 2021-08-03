Kearney's Collins Park playground, splash pad now ready for children

KEARNEY — The new playground and splash pad at Collins Park, 421 E. 16th St., now is open.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The playground features a variety of amenities, including slides for various ages, climbing structures, spinners, panel games, toddler swings, parent-toddler swing, saucer swing and tall swings.
The splash pad has various ground sprays, hoop sprays and dumping buckets. A button turns on the splash pad’s water.
The splash pad is open 8 a.m.-8 p.m., according to an announcement from the city of Kearney’s Park and Recreation Department.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.