Kearney's Classic Car Collection named in list among top auto museums

KEARNEY — An international news and entertainment website lists the Classic Car Collection in Kearney as one of nine must-see automobile museums in the United States.

The author of the recently released piece said there is “nothing like a site entirely dedicated to the beauty and history of the automobile.”

The nine museums are concentrated on the East and West coasts with the Classic Car Collection nearly alone in the center of the country. The museums are listed in no particular order.

On the website, FR24 News, the author writes this about the collection located on U.S. Highway 30 in Kearney:

“Located on the original American transcontinental road, the Classic Car Collection has 200 cars, of which 125 are on display. You’ll see everything from early Model T’s to cars from the 1990s. The Classic Car Collection features vehicles in nostalgic settings, such as a 1950s downtown, drive-in and old gas station. The collection was obtained when the owner decided it was time to find them a home, as his children did not want to keep the cars together. The opportunity to showcase vintage cars along the Lincoln Highway worked well for local organizers. As the vehicles turn, you can see classics like a 1965 Corvette Stingray or a Ford Thunderbird.”