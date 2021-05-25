 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kearney's Classic Car Collection named in list among top auto museums
0 comments
top story

Kearney's Classic Car Collection named in list among top auto museums

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — An international news and entertainment website lists the Classic Car Collection in Kearney as one of nine must-see automobile museums in the United States.

The author of the recently released piece said there is “nothing like a site entirely dedicated to the beauty and history of the automobile.”

Cars on Display.JPG

The Classic Car Collection opened in 2011 with 127 vehicles donated by collectors Bernie and Janice Taulborg of Elkhorn. With the addition of loaned and donated vehicles, the collection now stands at more than 200, but attendance at the attraction has been low and $3.3 million in tourism promotion taxes have been spent by the collection. Plans call for that money to be repaid to the visitors bureau when the collection is liquidated in 2021.

The nine museums are concentrated on the East and West coasts with the Classic Car Collection nearly alone in the center of the country. The museums are listed in no particular order.

On the website, FR24 News, the author writes this about the collection located on U.S. Highway 30 in Kearney:

“Located on the original American transcontinental road, the Classic Car Collection has 200 cars, of which 125 are on display. You’ll see everything from early Model T’s to cars from the 1990s. The Classic Car Collection features vehicles in nostalgic settings, such as a 1950s downtown, drive-in and old gas station. The collection was obtained when the owner decided it was time to find them a home, as his children did not want to keep the cars together. The opportunity to showcase vintage cars along the Lincoln Highway worked well for local organizers. As the vehicles turn, you can see classics like a 1965 Corvette Stingray or a Ford Thunderbird.”

Rear Intry.JPG

The rear door opens wide on Jeff Knapp’s 1939 Buick hearse. Many of the vehicles displayed at Kearney’s Classic Car Collection show engineering or design advancement of their age, but that’s not really the case with Jeff Knapp’s 1939 Buick hearse. It had only one task to do well.

Other museums on the list include:

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

- LeMay-America’s Car Museum in Tacoma, Washington;

- Northeast Classic Car Museum in Norwich, New York;

- Gilmore Car Museum in Hickory Corners, Michigan;

- Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum in Indianapolis, Indiana;

- National Automobile Museum in Reno, Nevada;

- Lane Motor Museum in Nashville, Tennessee;

- National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky; and,

- Petersen Automobile Museum in Los Angeles, California.

FR24 News bills itself as a news, entertainment and music fashion website featuring “the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 25

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News