KEARNEY — In celebration of the 40th annual National Tourism Week, the Kearney Visitors Bureau recognized Kearney City Manager Michael W. Morgan with the 2023 Celebrate Tourism Award for his impact on tourism and making Kearney a wonderful place to live and to visit.

Morgan has been Kearney’s city manager since 2005 and has helped develop Kearney into the thriving community it is today, the bureau said in a release. Most recently, Morgan's work helped to create the Kearney Sportsplex that will bring more visitors and events to Kearney.

A celebrate tourism luncheon was held May 11 at The Archway in Kearney. Mayor Stan Clouse and Kearney Visitors Bureau Board President Paul Younes presented Morgan with the award. Joining in the celebration was Morgan’s family: wife Jill Morgan, daughters Katie Autry and Kelsey Janssen, and her husband Jason Janssen and their children Holden and Henley.

There was also a presentation made by John Ricks, executive director of the Nebraska Tourism Commission. Ricks reported that 2022 surpassed records set in 2021 with major growth in visitors to Nebraska. Overnight visitation was up 500,000 visits to 11.7 million visits. Visitor spending grew by $800 million over 2021, totaling $4.4 billion statewide.

That led to a record-breaking collection of state and local tax revenue, which together total $298.7 million that are used to put back into promoting and developing our state and communities.

The economic impact study also showed 2022 led to a significant boost in employment to 40,260 workers in the tourism industry, which is 2,720 more jobs than in 2021.

This is the fifth year the Kearney Visitors Bureau has awarded an individual for their impact on tourism in Buffalo County.

Past recipients:

• 2019: Craig Link, retired from Younes Hospitality, and Audrey Kauders, retired director of Museum of Nebraska Art.

• 2020: Gene Hunt, Fort Kearny State Historical Park and Recreation Area.

• 2021: Tammy Jackson, retired from Ramada Inn.

• 2022: Gregg Johnson, owner of The Big Apple Fun Center.