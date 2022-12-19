Kearney's Christmas Bus spreads holiday cheer

KEARNEY – For Jeff Smith, Christmas is more than a date on the calendar.

To the 11½-year R.Y.D.E. bus driver veteran, Christmas is an opportunity to share his love for the holiday by decorating his big white bus.

“Out to the world he goes, spreading holiday cheer to everyone he knows,” Smith said as he reads “The Legend of the Christmas Bus, Part Two” the poem he composed for Christmas 2022. The poem is a fantasy tour through the Christmas Bus that tells a bit about the motivation of its creator.

“So off to work he went, putting up things here and there, all of it done very proudly, with lots of care.”

Smith, 63, has written a poem for each of the five years he’s decorated his bus. Like the theme of the decorations, each year’s poem is unique. Smith refuses to share the text of his poems, preferring instead to keep them as a vocal tribute to the holiday he loves.

“The theme is red and silver with snowmen galore for everyone to adore,” he wrote this year.

Smith said that five years ago his boss was impressed when he was shown the decorated bus. “I took that to mean he was throwing down the gauntlet,” Smith said, and so the tradition of the Christmas Bus had begun.

Along with unique Christmas Bus poems, he’s been trying new decorating themes each year.

The full-blown holiday scene inside the bus brings smiles to the faces of the grade schoolers and other passengers he shuttles around Kearney.

Smith said he’s spent more than 21 hours decorating his bus this year.

“The weekend after Thanksgiving I put up about one third of the decorations. Then every day after that I add more decorations every day,” he said.

A tiny reindeer here, a Santa there, and another string of garland and twinkly lights — all of the elements combine to create a happy scene. Eventually the interior of Smith’s bus is a rolling trip to the North Pole.

“You get a great reaction from people. Everybody enjoys it,” he said. “It’s taken on a life of its own.”

Earlier in his life Smith’s work took him around the United States. These days his life is simpler. He’s employed part-time by the city of Kearney’s Park and Recreation Department and Kearney’s federally subsidized bus service. R.Y.D.E. stands for “Reach Your Destination Easily.” Smith mentions the service in the conclusion of his Christmas poem: “So everyone knew that getting a ride was a plus, and thus continues the legend of the Christmas bus.”