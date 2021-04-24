Kearney's Central Avenue railroad crossing horns go quiet

KEARNEY — Motorists and pedestrians no longer will hear horns blast when trains approach the Union Pacific Railroad crossing on Central Avenue in downtown Kearney.

The final steps to convert the crossing to a quiet zone were completed Wednesday, and the at-grade crossing now is a quiet zone. Several months ago the Fifth Avenue crossing was converted to a quiet zone.

Improvements to convert the Central Avenue crossing to a quiet zone include notification and warning signs, upgraded gate arms, lighting improvements and pedestrian crossing improvements.

In all cases, safety should be a priority when traversing railroad crossings, according to the city of Kearney press release announcing the Central Avenue changes. The city encourages citizens to use caution and be mindful of the crossing improvements.

During the next few weeks some trains may continue to sound their horns until all engineers have been informed of the changes. As always, if a train engineer feels there is any safety reason to sound the horn, they will do so.