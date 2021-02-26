Kearney's Central Avenue Railroad Crossing closed Monday

The City of Kearney Street Division announces that work will take place at the Central Avenue Railroad Crossing beginning Monday, March 1 at 7:00 a.m.

The crossing will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2. It is anticipated that the crossing will be reopened by the end of the week.

The purpose of the closures is for reconstruction of medians and curbs for the future implementation of the quiet zone train crossing. Citizens will need to alter their route during this time