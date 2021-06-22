Kearney's calendar loaded with 13 projects worth $34.4M

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney’s summer to-do list for 2021 is jammed with large and important projects, and with the summer off to a fast start, residents and visitors already are encountering streets under construction, the steel skeleton for a massive indoor tennis facility, and other signs that the face of Kearney won’t be the same in just a few months.

In total, the city is plowing ahead on 13 projects totaling $34.4 million.

Swimmers at Harmon Pool already are enjoying a refurbished water slide, while kids in southeastern Kearney soon will be climbing on new playground equipment and getting soaked at a new splash pad at Collins Park.

A major street projects is nearing completion on 31st Street from Avenues D to G, while the layout of a $1.5 million botanical garden is beginning to take shape at Yanney Park in southwest Kearney. The popular park and its neighbors in the Kenwood Elementary School neighborhood also will get a shortcut to Yanney Park with a pedestrian bridge that aligns with Eighth Street and will carry walkers and bicyclists across the Kearney Canal.

Here’s a look at the monthly progress reports produced by the city of Kearney’s top department heads responsible for the many projects of 2021.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}