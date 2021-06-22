 Skip to main content
Kearney's calendar loaded with 13 projects worth $34.4M
Kearney's calendar loaded with 13 projects worth $34.4M

GARDENS AT YANNEY PARK

Phase I

COST: $1.5 million

FUNDING: Donations, grants, city sales tax

COMPLETION: Fall 2021

SCOPE: In cooperation with the Yanney Heritage Park Foundation, and with city of Kearney oversight, Phase I includes three garden areas (Nebraska Native, Pollinator and Lilac/Hydrangea). Project also includes trails and walkways, lighting, water feature, sculptures, bench seating and other related amenities.

STATUS: Grading, electrical conduit, water well and about 70% of the concrete pathways have been completed. Additional electrical installation, irrigation, soil mitigation and planting will occur from June-October.

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney’s summer to-do list for 2021 is jammed with large and important projects, and with the summer off to a fast start, residents and visitors already are encountering streets under construction, the steel skeleton for a massive indoor tennis facility, and other signs that the face of Kearney won’t be the same in just a few months.

In total, the city is plowing ahead on 13 projects totaling $34.4 million.

Swimmers at Harmon Pool already are enjoying a refurbished water slide, while kids in southeastern Kearney soon will be climbing on new playground equipment and getting soaked at a new splash pad at Collins Park.

A major street projects is nearing completion on 31st Street from Avenues D to G, while the layout of a $1.5 million botanical garden is beginning to take shape at Yanney Park in southwest Kearney. The popular park and its neighbors in the Kenwood Elementary School neighborhood also will get a shortcut to Yanney Park with a pedestrian bridge that aligns with Eighth Street and will carry walkers and bicyclists across the Kearney Canal.

Here’s a look at the monthly progress reports produced by the city of Kearney’s top department heads responsible for the many projects of 2021.

31ST STREET — AVENUE D-G

COST: $1,030,000

FUNDING: City

COMPLETION: Winter 2021

SCOPE: Remove, replace deteriorated street with new pavement, curb, gutter

STATUS: Midlands Contracting nearing completion of storm sewer upgrades within E Avenue and 31st intersection. Utility installation on Phase II will begin next week. Roadway removals on Phase II have been completed.
AIRPORT TERMINAL

COST: $6 million-$7 million

FUNDING: CARES Act

COMPLETION: TBD

SCOPE: Addition to Kearney Regional Airport terminal to provide additional space to accommodate increased passenger counts and amenities to provide for an improved customer experience.

STATUS: Initial concepts provided to city staff for review and comment. Further refinement of architectural concepts under way to determine a preferred alternative design for the addition.
AIRPORT PARKING

COST: $950,000

FUNDING: CARES Act

COMPLETION: Fall 2021

SCOPE: Realign west entrance to Kearney Regional Airport campus and add two new parking facilities (76 stalls total) to accommodate future airport terminal addition project.

STATUS: Paulsen Inc. selected as contractor. Construction will begin later this summer.
AVENUE N

28th Street to 39th Street

COST: $2.2 million-$3.2 million

FUNDING: Special Sales Tax

COMPLETION: Winter 2021

SCOPE: Remove, replace existing 46-foot wide concrete street with new 48-foot concrete street, curb gutter, storm sewer improvements

STATUS: Blessing Construction has indicated they will begin in mid-June. Phase I will be from 34th Street to 38th Street.
COLLINS PLAYGROUND, SPLASH PAD

COST: $180,000

FUNDING: Sales Tax

COMPLETION: July 2021

SCOPE: Replacement of aged, existing playground with new playground equipment. Addition of a splash pad.

STATUS: Site has been graded and equipment delivered. Installation of the playground expected to be done by June 7-11. Construction of splash pad expected to follow along with necessary playground border and sidewalk work.
