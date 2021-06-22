Kearney's calendar loaded with 13 projects worth $34.4M

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney’s summer to-do list for 2021 is jammed with large and important projects, and with the summer off to a fast start, residents and visitors already are encountering streets under construction, the steel skeleton for a massive indoor tennis facility, and other signs that the face of Kearney won’t be the same in just a few months.
In total, the city is plowing ahead on 13 projects totaling $34.4 million.
Swimmers at Harmon Pool already are enjoying a refurbished water slide, while kids in southeastern Kearney soon will be climbing on new playground equipment and getting soaked at a new splash pad at Collins Park.
A major street projects is nearing completion on 31st Street from Avenues D to G, while the layout of a $1.5 million botanical garden is beginning to take shape at Yanney Park in southwest Kearney. The popular park and its neighbors in the Kenwood Elementary School neighborhood also will get a shortcut to Yanney Park with a pedestrian bridge that aligns with Eighth Street and will carry walkers and bicyclists across the Kearney Canal.
Here’s a look at the monthly progress reports produced by the city of Kearney’s top department heads responsible for the many projects of 2021.