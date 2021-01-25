Kearney's Buff City Soap making products from scratch; free soap this weekend

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Buff City Soap offers core products and mixtures, but each store has local lines and scents they create for their market. The Kearney store has created a soap for the University of Nebraska at Kearney, Kearney Public Schools and Kearney Catholic High School.

There are also seasonal soaps such as Champagne Bubbles, On Wednesdays We Wear Pink and Gobstopper, as well as unscented products.

“Our fragrances are specifically manufactured for us to make sure they are completely free of all those harsh chemicals. We have yet to find somebody that can’t even use the unscented products,” Gaston said. “A lot of those people with sensitive skin are still going for these fragrances because they are still made with those natural, plant-based ingredients.”

The store’s grand opening event will be Friday through Sunday. Free soap for a year will be given to the first 50 people in the door each of those days.

All customers will get 20% off everything in the store and 30% off purchases of $100 or more. Laundry soap will be buy one, get one 50% off. A ribbon cutting will be held Saturday.

Gaston said the response from the Kearney community has been great since the store opened, and many customers have found products that help sensitive skin and may be used by the whole family.