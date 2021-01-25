Kearney's Buff City Soap making products from scratch; free soap this weekend

KEARNEY — Savannah Hughes scoops colorful soap shavings into a bucket and begins mixing a new creation.
She carefully pours the milky white mixture flaked with a rainbow of colors into a mold. She adds pink, blue and orange, creating a zigzag design before moving on to create another batch of Gobstopper bar soap.
Every product at Buff City Soap is made, packaged and labeled in the store. Buff City Soap at 5210 Second Ave. in Kearney opened Dec. 15 and offers soaps, bath bombs, body butter, laundry soap, hand soap, lip balm, facial serums, beard care and more. Owner Curt Bowen also opened a Buff City Soap in December in Bellevue.
Buff City Soap began in 2013 with a mission to provide products that are free of harsh chemicals and made with plant-based nutrients.
“Most of our trusted brands that we are all used to using with our kids and with ourselves, we don’t even realize how many harsh chemicals, detergents and sulfates and parabens and everything that is included in all those products,” said Vice President of Operations and Owner Kelsey Gaston.
When customers enter Buff City Soap, they get to witness all the products made from scratch at counters right on the sales floor.
“You can see, whether it’s bath bombs, soap, body butters, anything, you can actually see everything. I think a lot of that stuff is hidden a lot of times. We are very transparent with everything that goes into our products,” Gaston said.
Buff City Soap offers core products and mixtures, but each store has local lines and scents they create for their market. The Kearney store has created a soap for the University of Nebraska at Kearney, Kearney Public Schools and Kearney Catholic High School.
There are also seasonal soaps such as Champagne Bubbles, On Wednesdays We Wear Pink and Gobstopper, as well as unscented products.
“Our fragrances are specifically manufactured for us to make sure they are completely free of all those harsh chemicals. We have yet to find somebody that can’t even use the unscented products,” Gaston said. “A lot of those people with sensitive skin are still going for these fragrances because they are still made with those natural, plant-based ingredients.”
The store’s grand opening event will be Friday through Sunday. Free soap for a year will be given to the first 50 people in the door each of those days.
All customers will get 20% off everything in the store and 30% off purchases of $100 or more. Laundry soap will be buy one, get one 50% off. A ribbon cutting will be held Saturday.
Gaston said the response from the Kearney community has been great since the store opened, and many customers have found products that help sensitive skin and may be used by the whole family.
“When those people come back and say, ‘Thank you. I finally found something that works,’ I’m like we are here for the right reasons,” Gaston said. “The products speak for themselves. Once people try them, they are hooked.”