Kearney's Brickwalk Gallery gives local artists a chance to shine

The Brickwalk Gallery is the fruition of Jacobs’ desire to create an art venue where works can be displayed and observed in person. He enjoys giving exhibit space to locals who create art not for mass marketing, but simply for their own expression and pleasure.

“I’m turned off to production art. You lose the essence of the art if you’re just trying to manufacture and sell,” he said. “There are a couple of venues in town that sell art, but there are no galleries besides MONA for people to display art.”

Jacobs dove into art early.

When he was just 5 years old, he won first prize in an art show for a picture of his father. The prize was two bags of groceries from the Piggly-Wiggly in Mullen, where the family lived.

He earned a degree in studio art at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Although some professors urged him to teach, “I always had a dream of expressive art, of using my creativity. I wanted to focus on studio art to produce artwork that I could sell. It might not be a lucrative career choice, but it was something that interested me,” he said.