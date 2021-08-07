Kearney's Ben Wooden likes the skies more than solid ground

The instructors were happy to teach Ben, including Mary Bauer, who has hit many milestones in the United States Parachute Association as one of the top women in the country to jump out of an airplane more than 19,700 times.

“He was a quick study, safe, confident and extremely athletic, so the jumping part came natural,” said Bauer, who is also the treasurer of the Skydive Wissota Club. “His parents have taught him well, and he literally grew up in an airplane. It was very evident if you flew with him.”

Throughout many of his flight experiences, Ben looked to his father for inspiration.

“For Father’s Day a couple of summers ago, he said, ‘Dad, I got you this. We’re going to go up for Father’s Day and I’m going to kick you out of my airplane,” Tom laughed. “So I had to go up in his airplane and jump out with a guy in tandem. It was my first time skydiving.”

Ben was thankful for his father’s advice to find a back-up plan, using 9/11 as an example of a time when the airline business was hit hard.

“I was like ‘OK, Dad, I’ll go major in engineering. I’ll never have to use that,’” Ben said. “And then boom. Right when I graduated, COVID global pandemic. No jobs for pilots.”