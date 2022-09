KEARNEY — On Thursday, Avenue N, from 42nd Street to 45th Street, will be closed between the hours of 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. for required repairs to the electrical system.

The city of Kearney announced the street closure on Tuesday on behalf of Nebraska Public Power District.

The street is expected to reopen within one hour’s time, pending unforeseen issues. Traffic will be allowed to detour east to Avenue R during Thursday's closure, according to the city's announcement.