Kearney's avenue N scheduled for utility work
Kearney's avenue N scheduled for utility work

KEARNEY — The northbound inside lane of Avenue N from 46th to 48th streets will be closed for utility work beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, weather permitting.

According to an announcement from the city of Kearney Street Division and Northwestern Energy, the lane is expected to reopen July 9.

Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling through the work zone.

