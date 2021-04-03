Kearney's Ashi Polk’s at-home baking business a blessing during COVID-19

The song goes on to describe the other blessings God did for the Hebrews while saving them from Egypt, and how He didn’t have to do those things.

“If He had only liberated us, it would have been enough. If he had only taken us through the Red Sea on dry land, it would have been enough. If He had only supplied our needs in the desert for 40 years, it would have been enough,” she said.

“But He did so much more than that, and He continues to do so much more than that,” she said.

“If He had only let me meet my husband, it would have been enough.

“If He had only let us have enough money to keep our heads above water, it would have been enough.

“If He had only given us our son, it would have been enough.

“If He had only allowed me to stay home with our son, it would have been enough.

“If He had only allowed our bakery to last a month, it would have been enough,” she said.

“But He provided for us, and He continues to provide for us and show up in ways that are mind-boggling. He gave me my family, a chance to stay home to raise my son, a successful bakery and an outpouring of community support,” she added.