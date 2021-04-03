Kearney's Ashi Polk’s at-home baking business a blessing during COVID-19

KEARNEY — Ashi Polk says she has a lot to be thankful for.
She’s thankful even though her husband Ben was out of work after COVID closed his business.
She’s thankful even though her wildly successful at-home baking business she started last May is on hold.
She’s thankful even though she and Ben and their son Asher had to celebrate their Passover Seder without extended family.
“I have been so blessed over the past year to bake for the community and stay home with my little guy. I have built such great relationships with the people who have supported our dream,” she said.
“I had no clue it would work. It was such a big leap of faith to think I could make a living selling bread from my house. I was shocked. As I prepared for Passover, I have been reminded again and again how blessed we have been through this past year, and through life in general,” she added.
‘Tug on my heart’
The story behind her baking business, Ash & Ash Noshery, began when she was on maternity leave from her job at the Salvation Army. “I’d had a tug on my heart for a long time to be a stay-at-home mom and a homemaker, but I didn’t know how to make that work, so I prayed about it,” she said.
Not long after that, her grandmother in Puerto Rico sent her a letter. Tucked inside were metal tips and other gadgets to use in decorating cakes. The note said, “I hope to bring you some income.”
Polk quickly realized this was an answer to prayer.
She had loved baking when she was small and had dreamed of going to pastry school in Texas after graduating from high school in North Platte, but when she got a scholarship to attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney, she set that dream aside.
“Being in Kearney with dorms and small apartments and all, I didn’t have the space to bake,” she said. She graduated and married Polk and began working. Now, her grandmother’s nudging made her realize she could bake from home. “My tagline was, I wanted to make just enough dough to stay home with my son,” she said.
A white thumb
Three years ago, she had begun “messing around” in the kitchen and made some challah for the family. The first loaves turned out well even though the shape was terrible. Challah is a special bread of Eastern European origin in Ashkenazi Jewish cuisine.
It’s usually braided. “It took me a couple months to practice the braiding. I would take paper towels and roll them up like ropes and I finally figured it out,” she said.
She gave birth to Asher on Nov. 20, 2019. A few months later, COVID erupted here, and Good Evans restaurant, where her husband Ben is general manager, closed due to the pandemic. She and Ben were scraping by on unemployment when she came up with her baking business concept.
Off and running
She named her business Ash & Ash Noshery, taking her name and that of her baby son. It opened on May 10, 2020. That same week, Ben was called back to work at Good Evans. “It was crazy,” she said.
But she was off and running.
She began by baking 12 loaves a day.
“It was a lot. I had small pans and a small mixer, but eventually the mixer broke, so when I introduced the new product, I had to get a bigger one,” she said.
She advertised on Facebook, and the business took off. Within her first two days, she sold out a whole week’s worth of challah.
Next, she made cinnamon babka squares. Babka is a sweet braided pastry, “a cross between cake and bread, and typically made in a loaf pan, It’s swirled like cinnamon rolls, and it’s cut down the middle, so you have a big swirl of sugary bread that can be sweet or savory. People loved that,” she said.
She learned as she went. Babka “got to be too much of a hassle because of the pans I was using. I broke a lot of tools with those, but it was very, very popular,” she said.
People could place orders on her Facebook page. She posted a list of available baked goods by the week, decorating the list with leaves and flowers or seasonal motifs. She handled the orders, sent invoices and collected money before delivering the orders. She did free delivery until there was a vaccine for COVID to avoid contact with customers.
Her success stunned her.
“I was shocked. People were so supportive, telling their friends. The challah sold out constantly the entire time,” she said.
In November, as COVID cases spiked, a long-term family health issue unrelated to COVID required more time and attention, so she cut back.
“We opened back up, taking only special orders to try and balance the new health situation and get product out, but over time, we found that our plate was too full, so we quietly backed away from the bakery,” she said.
So thankful
Right now, she’s not sure if, or when, she might reopen, but she has no regrets, only gratitude. She often thinks of the words in a Passover song called “Dayenu,” which means, “it would have been enough.”
“The song describes how if God had only taken us out of Egypt and not carried out the Egyptians’ judgments against the people, it would have been enough,” she said.
The song goes on to describe the other blessings God did for the Hebrews while saving them from Egypt, and how He didn’t have to do those things.
“If He had only liberated us, it would have been enough. If he had only taken us through the Red Sea on dry land, it would have been enough. If He had only supplied our needs in the desert for 40 years, it would have been enough,” she said.
“But He did so much more than that, and He continues to do so much more than that,” she said.
“If He had only let me meet my husband, it would have been enough.
“If He had only let us have enough money to keep our heads above water, it would have been enough.
“If He had only given us our son, it would have been enough.
“If He had only allowed me to stay home with our son, it would have been enough.
“If He had only allowed our bakery to last a month, it would have been enough,” she said.
“But He provided for us, and He continues to provide for us and show up in ways that are mind-boggling. He gave me my family, a chance to stay home to raise my son, a successful bakery and an outpouring of community support,” she added.
“Each person who ordered from us, who shared our posts, who told their friends about us — they were all pieces of God’s plan. Each of them, quite literally, were a blessing to our family,” she said.
“When we first opened, I was in constant state of shock and felt so humbled,” she added. “Why were we getting so much positive attention for a plain loaf of bread? It was just bread!
“But it wasn’t just bread. It was God showing up for my little family with the same fervor as He did when He showed up for our ancestors in Egypt, constantly proving Himself and His faithfulness when if He had only saved us from the grasp of the Pharaoh — it would’ve been enough.
“But here He is turning a loaf of bread into a way for me to stay home and raise my son. I couldn’t be more blessed,” she said.