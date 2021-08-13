 Skip to main content
Kearney's Alan Kegley state fair parade grand marshal
Kearney's Alan Kegley state fair parade grand marshal

KEARNEY — Alan Kegley of Kearney will serve as the grand marshal at the Nebraska State Fair celebration parade at 6 p.m. Sept. 2.

Kegley has been involved with the 4-H Sales Committee. He has served as vice president of the Buffalo County Fair Board and a voting delegate for the Nebraska Association of Fair Managers. He is a board member for the Gateway Farm Expo.

He also is a member of the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce Agricultural Committee and is a past 4-H club leader.

The State Fair runs Aug. 27-Sept. 6 in Grand Island.

Alan Kegley

