Kearney's 17th Ave. utility work will close hike-bike crossing

KEARNEY — Utility work will take place on 17th Avenue at the hike-bike trail crossing beginning Monday morning.

According to an announcement from the city of Kearney and Ensley Electric, traffic will be reduced to the inside lanes in both the northbound and southbound directions.

Weather permitting, work is expected to be completed by Wednesday.

The city urges motorists to use extreme caution when traveling through the work zone.

As a safety precaution for pedestrians and cyclists, the hike-bike trail will be closed at the crossing.