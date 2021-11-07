 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kearney's 17th Ave. utility work will close hike-bike crossing
0 Comments
top story

Kearney's 17th Ave. utility work will close hike-bike crossing

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Road Work Ahead teaser
Tiffany Stoiber, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — Utility work will take place on 17th Avenue at the hike-bike trail crossing beginning Monday morning.

According to an announcement from the city of Kearney and Ensley Electric, traffic will be reduced to the inside lanes in both the northbound and southbound directions.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Weather permitting, work is expected to be completed by Wednesday.

The city urges motorists to use extreme caution when traveling through the work zone.

As a safety precaution for pedestrians and cyclists, the hike-bike trail will be closed at the crossing.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are nurses quitting their jobs?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News