Kearney's 11th Street prep work nearly done, paving to follow

KEARNEY — Concrete paving operations will begin in early October on the 11th Street road construction project in south Kearney, according to an update by Nielsen Contracting and the city of Kearney Public Works Department.

The project spans 11th Street from Avenue A to Avenue F. During the past several months, much of the work has been complicated and has involved preparing underground utilities for the paving that eventually will be laid over them.

The extensive underground utility installation has included storm sewer pipe and inlet construction. This project affects many preexisting underground utilities which had to be worked around, protected and/or relocated, according to the city’s press release.

All underground utility installation and relocation was completed in mid-September. Currently, subgrade stabilization is being completed. That work includes over-excavating, scarifying, moisture conditioning and compacting the earthen subgrade.

That work will be followed by installation of a crushed concrete base material during the next few weeks. After the subgrade is stabilized and base material is in place, concrete paving operations will commence in early October.

Motorists are urged to use extreme caution when traveling around the work zone.