Kearneyites worry about rampant spread of COVID-19 with family in India

KEARNEY — Grim and deadly and likely to get worse. That’s how two local people with families in India describe the explosion of COVID-19 in that country.
“The COVID situation is pretty grim, and people are very scared,” Surabhi Chandra, associate professor in the Department of Biology at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, said Thursday. She has family and friends in India.
Aravind Menon, the epidemiologist at Two Rivers Public Health Department who moved here from India 10 years ago, is worried as well.
“Normally a virus takes time to become a mutant, but this one is infecting a million lives in the space of one week, creating multiple copies of itself and multiplying, increasing the chances of more mutations in a shorter span of time,” he said.
“Initial reports suggest a stubborn mutant that could turn around and infect the rest of the world,” he added.
His widowed mother, a resident of the tropical oceanside city of Cochin, has canceled plans for a visit to Nebraska this summer. She is fully vaccinated, but with 350,000 new cases a day in India, variants are exploding, and she doesn’t believe travel is safe.
A likely variant culprit: a major religious festival known as Kumbh Mela, held every 12 years, where between 70 million and 120 million people collect in one place during the course of 40 days, Menon said.
“Yes, 120 million. They couldn’t have designed a more efficient super-spreader event. It’s the largest congregation of humans in the history of mankind, and it routinely breaks its own previous records,” he said.
The festival commemorates the belief that when Garuda, the Hindu god of eagles and vultures, carried a pot of ambrosia in its beak, four drops fell to earth. The festival is held every 12 years, roughly rotating between the exact spots where each drop is believed to have fallen.
Menon, who became a U.S. citizen last fall, said this major religious festival takes place on dates determined by astrologers. India had weathered its first crush of COVID fairly well last fall. Its early lockdown kept cases low.
“Six months ago, after COVID seemed to be under control, the astrologers suggested that authorities bring the date for the Kumbh Mela forward a year, citing planetary positions, and the ruling political party was willing to go along with it,” he said.
“Many Hindus are irrationally deferential about relying on a lot of long-bearded ‘holy men’ who use their considerable moral authority to influence worship and festivals. Perhaps, like many faithful, they believed ‘nothing can happen to us,’” Menon said.
On the days of the festival, he said, people go into the Ganges River to take a ritual bath. “They believe this is a way to wash off their sins and be born anew and to release their lives from the cycle of birth and rebirth,” he said.
With so many people and too little vaccine, an explosion of COVID was inevitable.
He noted that during the Kumbh, as many as 120 million people visited a medium-sized city in just more than 40 days to take a dip in the confluence of two rivers.
Along with that, three Indian states had elections in the past month, staggering each over multiple days. Campaigning involved large crowds with little social distancing and often little masking.
During the Spanish flu of 1918 to 1920, Menon said India lost more people than any other country. He fears that could happen with COVID, even though India’s current death toll of 200,000 is still far below the 600,000 U.S. deaths so far, but right now, India has 40% of the world’s COVID cases.
A doctor in India, now an epidemiologist, Menon said that many Indian COVID deaths “would have been preventable here” because of better medical care, the availability of oxygen and more. “The numbers are so huge, and they’re likely to go up before they come down,” he said.
Yet India’s borders remain open, so the COVID-19 variants in India likely will spread around the world, including to the U.S.
Chandra’s family lives in Mumbai. Her in-laws live in Chennai. “There is no family in India that is not facing this tough situation. Each day we hear about someone getting infected or succumbing to COVID,” she said.
“Managing such a large population has been the greatest hurdle in providing the supplies and getting medical attention. Hospitals are filling up fast. We are just praying that all improves soon,” she added.
The nation is also running out of vaccine, she said.
Menon said, “They are stepping up the production but still not meeting the needs. The variant is too infectious.”