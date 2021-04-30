Kearneyites worry about rampant spread of COVID-19 with family in India

With so many people and too little vaccine, an explosion of COVID was inevitable.

He noted that during the Kumbh, as many as 120 million people visited a medium-sized city in just more than 40 days to take a dip in the confluence of two rivers.

Along with that, three Indian states had elections in the past month, staggering each over multiple days. Campaigning involved large crowds with little social distancing and often little masking.

During the Spanish flu of 1918 to 1920, Menon said India lost more people than any other country. He fears that could happen with COVID, even though India’s current death toll of 200,000 is still far below the 600,000 U.S. deaths so far, but right now, India has 40% of the world’s COVID cases.

A doctor in India, now an epidemiologist, Menon said that many Indian COVID deaths “would have been preventable here” because of better medical care, the availability of oxygen and more. “The numbers are so huge, and they’re likely to go up before they come down,” he said.

Yet India’s borders remain open, so the COVID-19 variants in India likely will spread around the world, including to the U.S.