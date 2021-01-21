Kearneyites suggest 3 ways to fight pandemic monotony

KEARNEY — Let’s face it, the pandemic has been a drag. It’s increased stress, eroded spirits and shifted lives into neutral as we wait for brighter times.

But restoring a sense of hope and control doesn’t require a massive response. Sometimes the easiest efforts really make a difference. Try relaxing over a cup of tea, pulling open the blinds or getting back in touch with friends.

Here are other suggestions:

Get moving

Kathy Huddleston knows exercise soothes body and mind.

“Movement and music gets you out of a funk,” she said while circling the track at the Kearney Family YMCA.

As owner of Kearney Dance Works, Huddleston experienced the dark side of the pandemic when the coronavirus forced her to shut down just a few months after opening her expanded studio.

Today, Dance Works and its 560 students are back in action.

“Exercise and dancing definitely are good for your body, but it also cleanses your soul,” she said. “In the midst of everything that’s going on, even our kids are at the school because dancing is one of the best gifts they have.”

Go outdoors

