Kearneyites suggest 3 ways to fight pandemic monotony
Corky Anderson

Corky Anderson of nearby Summerhaven Lake takes a late February walk across the main Platte River Bridge on the Fort Kearny Hike-Bike Trail. Her four-legged companions are Tramp and Mickey. Exercise is one way to ease stress.

 Lori Potter, Kearney Hub file

KEARNEY — Let’s face it, the pandemic has been a drag. It’s increased stress, eroded spirits and shifted lives into neutral as we wait for brighter times.

But restoring a sense of hope and control doesn’t require a massive response. Sometimes the easiest efforts really make a difference. Try relaxing over a cup of tea, pulling open the blinds or getting back in touch with friends.

Here are other suggestions:

Get moving

Kathy Huddleston knows exercise soothes body and mind.

“Movement and music gets you out of a funk,” she said while circling the track at the Kearney Family YMCA.

As owner of Kearney Dance Works, Huddleston experienced the dark side of the pandemic when the coronavirus forced her to shut down just a few months after opening her expanded studio.

Today, Dance Works and its 560 students are back in action.

“Exercise and dancing definitely are good for your body, but it also cleanses your soul,” she said. “In the midst of everything that’s going on, even our kids are at the school because dancing is one of the best gifts they have.”

​Steve Kehl

​Steve Kehl of Kearney took advantage of the 50-degree weather Wednesday afternoon to use his metal detector along the bed of the empty swim lake at Cottonmill Park.

Go outdoors

Sarah Cathcart, a regional Scouting executive, said the outdoors is a reliable route to relief, especially for families who have been cooped up too long.

She offered several easy-to-do ideas.

“As a family you could walk your own neighborhood and have a scavenger hunt,” she said.

Also, Kearney has an amazing network of hike-bike trails to explore.

Scouts don’t let winter prevent them from venturing out, but you don’t have to pitch tents to get a campfire experience.

“One of my favorite winter things to do with the kids is to turn on the grill and roast marshmallows in the driveway. Having that time to talk and relax is amazing.”

Paint Paradise

Ashley Wright at Paint Paradise said taking up a hobby can be a mental boost. Many of her customers are thrilled when they see colorful, gleaming pieces emerge from the kiln.

Try a hobby

Ashley Wright, owner of Paint Paradise pottery in downtown Kearney, said taking up a hobby can give you a lift, but beware: You could get hooked painting pottery at Paint Paradise.

“All the time I hear how therapeutic it is. You can come in here and put all you problems aside,” Wright said.

At Paint Paradise customers select the molded clay bisque they will finish and spend about two hours painting it. The pieces have a dull earthy color, but a week later, after they’ve been fired, vivid colors and shiny glaze pop to life, Wright said.

“It’s that anticipation. All week they can’t wait to see it. That surprise shock factor never stops.”

mike.konz@kearneyhub.com

Other activity ideas

Clear clutter: That overflowing closet or kitchen cupboard is a stress maker. Invest 20 minutes to clear the clutter.

Lunch hour walk: Invest half of your lunch hour taking a walk to discover what’s new in the neighborhood.

Get more from your meal: Rather than watching TV while eating, try focusing on the look, aroma and flavor of your meal.

Bye, bye, cookies: Substitute a fruit bowl for the cookie jar. Smarter eating makes you feel better about yourself.

Hydrate: You will be surprised how much better you feel when you drink plenty of water each day.

