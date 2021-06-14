Kearneyites Skala, Potter excel in national communications contest

KEARNEY — Kearney Hub reporter Mary Jane Skala and retired Hub reporter Lori Potter were named first and second runners-up, respectively, in the 2021 Sweepstakes Competition, part of the National Federation of Press Women Communications Contest.

The honor, for work done in 2020, was announced Friday evening during the NFPW annual conference. It was held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sweepstakes prizes go to NFPW members who compile the most points for awards in the contest, which covers print, broadcast, advertising, public relations, web, books and other communications. Points values are assigned to categories. Winning entries receive a weighted score determined by the number of entries in that category.

Skala won eight national awards, including three second place and five honorable mentions. Potter won seven, including one first place, two seconds and three honorable mentions. She also shared a second-place award with Ana Salazar, digital editor for the Kearney Hub.

The first-place NFPW sweepstakes winner was Judith Zaffirini, an advertising and public relations professional in Texas.