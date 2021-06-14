Kearneyites Skala, Potter excel in national communications contest

KEARNEY — Kearney Hub reporter Mary Jane Skala and retired Hub reporter Lori Potter were named first and second runners-up, respectively, in the 2021 Sweepstakes Competition, part of the National Federation of Press Women Communications Contest.
The honor, for work done in 2020, was announced Friday evening during the NFPW annual conference. It was held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The sweepstakes prizes go to NFPW members who compile the most points for awards in the contest, which covers print, broadcast, advertising, public relations, web, books and other communications. Points values are assigned to categories. Winning entries receive a weighted score determined by the number of entries in that category.
Skala won eight national awards, including three second place and five honorable mentions. Potter won seven, including one first place, two seconds and three honorable mentions. She also shared a second-place award with Ana Salazar, digital editor for the Kearney Hub.
The first-place NFPW sweepstakes winner was Judith Zaffirini, an advertising and public relations professional in Texas.
Skala won the national sweepstakes honor last year, while Potter won it in 2019. Both are members of Nebraska Press Women, the statewide NFPW affiliate. No other state, let alone a single newspaper, had two entrants win two of the three top prizes in the contest.
Both Skala and Potter received cash prizes.
Erika Pritchard, a former Hub reporter/photo, won six awards, including two first place and two second place awards in photography, along with two honorable mentions for reporting.
Awards won by Kearney Hub reporters in national competition are:
Mary Jane Skala
- Second place, continuing coverage or unfolding news, “COVID-19”
- Second place, columns, personal opinion, “COVID reporter frustrated” and “He feeds more than stomachs”
- Second place, specialty articles, sports: “After July bike injury, Brittani back on the track”
- Honorable mention, personality profile, more than 500 words: “It’s like driving”
- Honorable mention, specialty articles, education: “He’ll be able to fix all 9,000 machines at Good Samaritan “
- Honorable mention, specialty articles, history: “Finding history: discovered dog tag turned out to have family connection”
- Honorable mention, specialty articles, green/environmental: “Valentine’s Eden”
- Honorable mention, specialty articles, religion: “Minden and Zambia partner for orphans”
Lori Potter
- First place, columns, general, “Graying simple and free” and “Dawn strolls a bit brighter.”
- Second place, specialty articles, agriculture: “Pandemic meddles with pork legacy” and sidebar, “Juhnke: Hard decisions ahead for pork producers”
- Second place, news story, newspaper: “First a flood, now a pandemic”
- Third place, in-depth reporting: “Hemp, not marijuana” series
- Honorable mention, specialty articles, arts/entertainment: “Woman of Steel”
- Honorable mention, photographer/writer: “New field fashion/Despite COVID-19, detasseling” package
Lori Potter and Ana Salazar
- Second place, video for web, web reporting, single news or feature story: “Schwarz Family Farm: commercial hemp”
Erika Pritchard
- First place, single photograph, sports photo: “Pleasanton rodeo bareback rider”
- First place, single photograph, news or feature photo: “Puppy plunge 2020”
- Second place, photography, photo essay: “State Wrestling Finals”