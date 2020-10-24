Kearneyite's first book lands atop Amazon's best-seller list

He winnowed down his own beliefs as if working a jigsaw puzzle. If pieces on both the extreme left and right sides of the puzzle fit the finished picture, he knew the belief had validity. Otherwise, it did not. He strives to make sure there are “no logical contradictions” in his beliefs, and that they are supported by evidence.

Some faiths, he said, believe there is no free will. Others believe that nature, not a god, is all that exists. “That means physics and chemistry are running the show,” he said, shaking his head in disagreement.

“People really care about who has responsibility for our world. Does God cause everything to happen just as it happens? Or is it all physics and chemistry? Are humans free and responsible for anything? People want to know,” he said.

Backed by evidence

Christians can explain how, although God is sovereign, “we can be free and have responsibility for some things,” he said. Stratton writes that if God is all powerful, he has the power to create free creatures. “If God is omniscient, then he knows how free creatures would choose if he were to create them,” Stratton said.