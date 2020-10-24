Kearneyite's first book lands atop Amazon's best-seller list

KEARNEY — Tim Stratton likes to take philosophy and theology from the ivory towers down to the streets.
He’s done that with his new book, “Human Freedom, Divine Knowledge and Mere Molinism: A Biblical, Historical, Theological and Philosophical Analysis.” Just a week after its Oct. 2 publication, it soared to the top of Amazon’s best-seller list in the religious philosophy category.
“I’ve been thinking through these issues for the last 10 years, About three years ago, I finally put pen to paper,” he said.
Stratton, formerly on the staff at Kearney eFree Church, also used the basis of the book as his dissertation when he earned his Ph.D. in May from North-West University in Potchefstroom, South Africa.
But that dissertation was just nine chapters. His new book is 16 chapters. “I realized I had a few things to add,” he said. He also reorganized some of the chapters. “It’s one thing to write and defend my dissertation to a committee, but another to write for the public,” he said.
Free will?
Raised and nurtured in the Evangelical Free Church, Stratton adhered to the Calvinist doctrine of divine determinism, commonly known as predestination, for years (“If God pulls the strings, then everything is caused by God”) but now considers himself a libertarian. That means humans are “free to choose, at least some of the time. This debate has been raging for 500 years, ever since the Protestant Reformation. I think I’ve ended it,” he said.
He added, “If, as a Calvinist, I was right about God ultimately determining all things all the time, then God determined my beliefs to change.”
He also was influenced by teachings at Biola University, an evangelical Christian university in La Mirada, California. There, he found holes in the theory of “exhaustive divine determinism,” which means that God determines all thoughts, actions, beliefs and behaviors all the time.
“It did not take long before I realized that humanity must possess genuine free will,” Stratton said.
Stratton, married and the father of a son in high school, loves to debate theology and philosophy. He reads voraciously. Since he launched a blog five years ago, he has communicated with those who both share and oppose his beliefs, including an atheist philosopher from England and a Calvinist philosopher from France. A soap opera actor from Hollywood whom Stratton described as “philosophically inclined” has argued with Stratton on Twitter.
Figuring out theology
Stratton is fascinated by the spiritual beliefs humans have debated, clung to, argued about, discarded and died for during the millenia.
Ten of the book’s 16 chapters deal with theological history. Chapters 12, 13 and 15 focus on philosophy. The final chapter is devoted to apologetics and “practical Christian living.”
He winnowed down his own beliefs as if working a jigsaw puzzle. If pieces on both the extreme left and right sides of the puzzle fit the finished picture, he knew the belief had validity. Otherwise, it did not. He strives to make sure there are “no logical contradictions” in his beliefs, and that they are supported by evidence.
Some faiths, he said, believe there is no free will. Others believe that nature, not a god, is all that exists. “That means physics and chemistry are running the show,” he said, shaking his head in disagreement.
“People really care about who has responsibility for our world. Does God cause everything to happen just as it happens? Or is it all physics and chemistry? Are humans free and responsible for anything? People want to know,” he said.
Backed by evidence
Christians can explain how, although God is sovereign, “we can be free and have responsibility for some things,” he said. Stratton writes that if God is all powerful, he has the power to create free creatures. “If God is omniscient, then he knows how free creatures would choose if he were to create them,” Stratton said.
He has seen everyone from scientists to theologians change their thinking. True scientists “want to be willing to follow the evidence, wherever it leads,” he said. “If the evidence pointed to Islam, I would be a Muslim. If the evidence pointed to atheism, I would be an ardent atheist. But the evidence points to some flavor of Christianity being true,” he said, although he added, “I disagree with many Christians on many things.”
He also knows most Christians did not have access to complete evidence centuries ago. “They still had good reason to put their trust in God — the inner witness of the Holy Spirit,” he said.
Now, in a world bursting with books, universities, social media and more, he said, “People say you can’t ‘show’ faith, but I say God gives us arguments and evidence so we can show what we know,” he said.
At its core, he believes unshakably that Christianity is true. “It’s backed by evidence,” he said.
“Truth and logic are inextricably linked. All statements about God must be logical. I try very hard not to just punt to mystery. As a systematic theologian, all the puzzle pieces must fit together perfectly and logically,” he said.
400-year-old theologian
His book’s title refers to Luis de Molina, a 16th-century Spanish theologian who questioned many Catholic teachings around the time of the Reformation but unlike Martin Luther, did not leave the church.
“That Reformation tsunami drowned out Molina until the 1970s, when philosopher Alvin Plantinga gave CPR to Molina and brought his ideas to the forefront,” Stratton said.
Now, Molina, whom Stratton describes as “an up-and-coming 400-year-old theologian,” gets his due in Stratton’s book.
Molinism is simply a model “demonstrating how God can be completely sovereign and exhaustively predestine all things without causally determining all things. This leaves room for human freedom and genuine responsibility,” he said.
Although Stratton’s book costs $38 on Amazon (“I have no control over that”) it’s selling better than books with similar themes that cost just $10 or $15. “It’s amazing how well it’s selling. I was just happy to have it published,” he said.
Stratton, ideally, “seeks to unite the Body of Christ” and chisel together “all the dividing lines between brothers and sisters in Christ.” He’d love to see his book bridge that gap.
While he hopes many readers discover the truth in his beliefs, he enjoys rollicking debates with people of any spiritual leaning. “I’m even close friends with atheists,” he said.
