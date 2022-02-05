Kearneyite Lisa Lieth helped a lot of people before she retired

KEARNEY — Like a sprightly elf, Lisa Lieth took a seasonal job at the Salvation Army before Christmas 2018 to help underprivileged people get food and gifts for the holidays. It was “fun,” she said.
She intended to leave after the holidays, but the Salvation Army asked her to stay. “You stay here till someone makes us get rid of you,” Salvation Army Major Normajean Daniels said. Lieth did. She was named office manager, but little did she know what awaited her.
Three months later, in March 2019, a flood swamped the Kearney area. Lieth helped the Salvation Army assist flood victims. Four months later, when floodwaters deluged Kearney again, Lieth again helped with recovery.
Nine months after that, in March 2020, COVID-19 barged in, and Lieth, now a case manager, didn’t flinch. “I was always about helping people. I said, ‘We can do this,’” she said.
On Friday, Lieth retired, but she left a chunk of her heart behind. She believes her work at the Salvation Army was part of her life’s calling. “I wish I would’ve gotten into non-profits years ago. When you want to help people this is a really good place to be,” she said.
Flood memories
The March floods of 2019 were a warm-up of disasters to come. Daniels took the lead with recovery, but Lieth followed up with clients who had requested assistance.
The disaster hit home when floods returned on July 9, 2019. As rising water swirled around hotels at Second Avenue and I-80, emergency vehicles rescued hotel guests and brought them to the cozy Salvation Army offices at 1719 Central Ave.
As people suddenly flooded in, Lieth made coffee, offered snacks and lunch. Salvation Army volunteers hurried out to purchase food and paper plates as Lieth returned to her office answering calls, calming people and offering assistance.
When a reporter asked about the floodwaters and the marooned travelers, she jokingly referred to the Salvation Army as “Noah’s Ark.”
A few weeks later, the Salvation Army, assisted by other non-profits, hosted a “one-stop” in Kearney where flood victims could meet with non-profits about aid and other resources. Efforts were duplicated in other hard-hit communities.
“I just carried on. We took nearly 500 applications for relief from people in Buffalo County and another 500 from Dawson County,” Lieth said.
Dawson County, with fewer resources than Buffalo County, was especially hard hit. “Six weeks after the flood, some people still had basements full of water, so I said, ‘Let’s organize something.’ We went down there with truckloads of supplies for them,” Lieth said.
Tammy Jeffs, the community services director at Mid-Nebraska Community Action Partnership, led the larger Dawson County recovery program with assistance from other non-profits. “I was just one cog in the wheel,” Lieth said.
That fall, Lieth served as secretary on a long-term recovery group with leaders from the Salvation Army, United Way, the Kearney Area Community Foundation, the Mid-Nebraska Community Action Partnership, among others.
“Lisa Lieth leads with her heart.” KACF President and Executive Director Judi Sickler said. “She is a strong advocate for those who have unmet needs. She is a champion for many who may feel invisible.”
COVID-19 hits
As the recovery group wrapped up its efforts in December 2019, a bigger calamity waited in the wings: COVID-19. By early March 2020, COVID-19 stormed in and closed schools, stores, restaurants and day care centers. People who found themselves suddenly unemployed sought assistance from the Salvation Army. Many had never had to ask for help before.
“I talked to five people a day. As a case manager, I listened to stories. That was my job,” Lieth said.
At that time, there were no COVID vaccines. “People were afraid they were going to die. People were down in the dumps, just super-depressed. I had to reassure them that it was going to be OK,” she said.
“One man just wanted a gas voucher. So many other people came in with astronomical needs, like $3,000 for rent, but because funds were available in our community, we could do our part. Being able to help made it a lot better than simply saying ‘I’m sorry,’” she said.
‘Good for the soul’
Lieth, 65, knew firsthand the importance of helping people. Born in Florida, she lived in California from 1960 until 1989, when she moved to Nebraska. Part of that time, she was a single mother with four children, so she can connect with the 200 people who depend on the Salvation Army each month for food, utilities and to pay bills.
“When they call, I know what they’re talking about. When I was a single mom, I had appendicitis and I lost my job and I had to apply for food stamps,” she said. “I’m pretty good at paperwork, but it took me two hours to fill it all out. Then they said, ‘You’ll get something in the mail in two weeks,” she said.
She had four children and a jar of peanut butter. They ate macaroni and cheese that cost 29 cents a box. “All of that prepared me for what I do now. I can say to someone, ‘I understand how you feel. That happened to me,’” she said.
Eventually, back on her feet, Lieth moved to Kearney, remarried, had two more children, adopted a third from China, and spent 20 years at Eaton Corp., doing purchasing and control, production planning, basically “being everyone’s back-up in a 100-person department.” Then, during the Great Recession in 2008, she was one of 5,400 Eaton employees who got laid off.
“I was in my 50s. There had to be a reason. I said, ‘God, I need to know what you want me to do,” she said.
For the next 10 years, she was an insurance agent. “When I left the house in the morning, I’d pray, ‘Let me help somebody today,’” she said.
Salvation Army
Helping people is what she loved at the Salvation Army, too, starting with that first temporary Christmas-season job. “Christmas is the best time. My daughter was there, too, and she said, ‘Mom, this is good for the soul.’”
She stayed on after Christmas and became the office manager. Having weathered the demands of relief work in two floods, she was named case manager in October 2019 when that position opened up.
“There’s a reason why it all happens. You might never know what it was. In life, sometimes, coincidences happen. That is God. It happens here at an unbelievable rate. It is awesome.”
From her desk at the Salvation Army, Lieth has helped people beyond Kearney. After the floods of 2019, she served on the governor’s task force for disaster recovery. She served on the Buffalo County Community Partners collaborative steering committee.
Denise Zwiener, executive director of the BCCP, called Lieth a “beacon of light.” She said, “When I would ask her to wave a magic wand and tell her community how to make a difference for those in need, she would give a detailed list of actionable items that we took to funders, elected officials and community decision-makers. She is passionate about helping others, not just with hand-outs, but hand-ups.”
Lieth was also a member of a national low-income housing coalition and sat on the board of Kearney Works. She has been advising the Two Rivers Public Health Department about organizing a minority health advisory committee.
“It’s nice to be able to be heard and to speak for my clients. I can see what they need, so I can tell the people who can make it happen. I get reminded every day that I’ve been blessed,” she said.
Steven Dahl, corps administrator for the Salvation Army here, said Lieth has been the foundation of the organization’s response to community challenges. “She has been rock solid helping people tirelessly, and with conviction. She has helped us reconnect to partner agencies, find untapped resources, and connect both with those we are called to serve. She is simply amazing.”
Retirement plans
After retirement, Lieth and her husband plan to see the country via back roads and sample local foods. This week, she has been finalizing details with her replacement, Dee Kreutzer, who, like Lieth, began at the Salvation Army as a Christmas helper.
“It’s been very humbling to hear people say, ‘What are we gonna do without you?’ We’ve done a lot in the community together. The Salvation Army has more partnerships than it has ever had. I’ve applied for grants from a lot of places. My emphasis is trying to help more. Always, when I’m listening to calls, I ask myself, how I can help more? I wish I would’ve gotten into non-profits years ago,” she said.
“My husband and I always said if we won the lottery, wouldn’t it be great to help people? I got to do that, and I didn’t have to win money to do it,” she said.