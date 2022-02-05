Kearneyite Lisa Lieth helped a lot of people before she retired

“I was in my 50s. There had to be a reason. I said, ‘God, I need to know what you want me to do,” she said.

For the next 10 years, she was an insurance agent. “When I left the house in the morning, I’d pray, ‘Let me help somebody today,’” she said.

Salvation Army

Helping people is what she loved at the Salvation Army, too, starting with that first temporary Christmas-season job. “Christmas is the best time. My daughter was there, too, and she said, ‘Mom, this is good for the soul.’”

She stayed on after Christmas and became the office manager. Having weathered the demands of relief work in two floods, she was named case manager in October 2019 when that position opened up.

“There’s a reason why it all happens. You might never know what it was. In life, sometimes, coincidences happen. That is God. It happens here at an unbelievable rate. It is awesome.”

From her desk at the Salvation Army, Lieth has helped people beyond Kearney. After the floods of 2019, she served on the governor’s task force for disaster recovery. She served on the Buffalo County Community Partners collaborative steering committee.