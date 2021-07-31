Kearneyite earned Purple Hearts, Bronze Star in service made for movies

“Perfect advertisement right there. I still have that pair.”

Soldiers found the shrapnel — about the size of a golf ball shaped like a pyramid with a concave middle and a pointed end — and gave it to Eynetich as a souvenir.

He escaped with only scratches and gouges. Eynetich took a few days off then went back to full duty.

“Basically, if you could fight back then, at the height of the war, you went back to work.”

That was Purple Heart No. 1.

A month later Eynetich and his platoon were on a mission to recover a burned U.S. military semi-tractor trailer in a hot zone in downtown Ramadi. Soldiers were clearing concrete buildings on both sides of the street as they inched closer to the semi.

As they turned a corner, before they could secure the semi, they were hit by either insurgents’ hand grenades or a rocket-propelled grenade. Again, Eynetich was hit by shrapnel.

“My shin felt like it was on fire, almost like a bad sunburn,” he said.

Insurgents fired from a rooftop at the platoon below. Eynetich helped another injured soldier to safety, and eventually they were able to overcome the insurgents, secure the area and recover the semi.