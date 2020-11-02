Kearneyite accused of intentional child abuse

KEARNEY — A Kearney man is accused of intentionally abusing four children, including one he hit with a bullwhip so hard the child wet himself.
The 38-year-old man is charged in Buffalo County Court with six counts of felony intentional child abuse between June 1 and Oct. 26. In an effort to protect the alleged victims, the Hub is not including the man’s name.
Court records outline the case against him:
On Oct. 26, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services that a couple were assaulting their four children. The children were interviewed at the Family Advocacy Network in Kearney where records say they all told of various physical assaults.
The investigation revealed in June the man allegedly had the children, between ages 6 and 10, line up with their pants off and they were all struck with a hiking stick. After being hit, records say, one child urinated himself from being scared, and the pain.
The bruising lasted at least three weeks on all the children, records indicate.
Two days earlier a 6-year-old was hit on his upper and lower leg with a bullwhip that had a large bolt for a handle.
In early October, the man allegedly hit a 10-year-old with a belt three times on his “unclothed buttock,” causing the child pain when he sat down.
The couple were interviewed earlier this week, and the man was arrested. The children were placed into the care and custody of DHHS.
The woman has not been charged in any of the incidents.
Today, the man remained in custody at the Buffalo County Jail on a $20,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to appear in court this month. If he posts bond, Judge Gerry Jorgensen forbid him from having contact with the alleged victims.
