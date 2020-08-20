Kearney YMCA hopes to raise $50,000 for Strong Families Campaign this year

KEARNEY — The Kearney Family YMCA is working hard to help those financially affected by COVID-19.
That’s why YMCA officials are hoping to raise $50,000, not the usual $40,000, in its Strong Families Campaign, which began in mid-July and runs through Oct. 1.
That extra $10,000 will benefit “families, kids, anyone who wants to participate in the YMCA,” said Ray Longoria, the Y’s senior program manager.
“Some kids who want to play youth sports or swim lessons can’t afford to. We want to help those who are struggling during this time. Finances are one of the biggest challenges many are facing,” he added.
Longoria explained that the Y typically gives out “more than we raise” to families in need. So far this year, the Y has provided $50,000 in membership assistance. The Y was closed because of the coronavirus March 1-May 31, “and we gave out $10,000 while it was closed,” he said.
While the Y was closed, it offered what Longoria called “emergency camp” to care for children of medical personnel who had to work during the pandemic. Most of the building reopened June 1, although the Family Center remains closed.
Tammy Koupal, the Y’s child care director, said many families cannot afford to buy memberships or do activities, especially during COVID-19, when many have been laid off or are working fewer hours. But with financial assistance, they are able to participate in programs and get day care at the membership rate, which is lower than the non-membership rate.
The Strong Families Campaign committee and YMCA board members will participate in a phone-a-thon Aug. 26. They will call previous donors and invite them to give again. Helping oversee the campaign is Collette Kinzie, the Y’s aquatic manager.
“As for that extra $10,000, we don’t want financial barriers to be reasons why families and kids can’t join the Y,” Longoria said.
For more information, or to donate, call the Y at 308-237-9622 or visit www.kearneyymca.org
