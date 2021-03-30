Kearney yard waste collection program returns

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced that the residential yard waste collection service will resume as follows:

- Thursday: For residents who live north of the Union Pacific Railroad lines.

- April 7: For residents who live south of the Union Pacific Railroad lines, and within East Lawn and Valley View mobile home parks.

Yard waste includes grass clippings, leaves, flowers, garden material and tree trimmings less than one inch in diameter.

Yard waste containers are emptied once a week for a fee of $14.07 per month, per container. There is no need to call to reinstate service if you currently have a yard waste container. If you would like to receive a yard waste container, call 308-233-3206.

Yard waste containers must be placed at the curb with the container opening toward the street by 7 a.m. on each collection day. All yard waste must be placed in the container so the lid can fully close.

The yard waste is taken to the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill where it is composted and made available to the public. Do not place trash or plastic bags in the yard waste containers.

The city asks that residents consider mulching grass clippings back into the turf rather than obtaining a yard waste container. For more information check out the Don’t Bag it Program at cityofkearney.org/858/Dont-Bag-It-Program.