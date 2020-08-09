KEARNEY — An organization that assists high-skills immigrants settle and land jobs in the Lincoln area won the $125,000 People’s Choice Award in the Google Impact Challenge on Friday.
The Kearney Works workforce development office had won $175,000 in the Google Impact Challenge and was competing for the $125,000 People’s Choice Award, but came up short on Friday.
Google officials announced the results of the People’s Choice contest, which paid $125,000 based on the organization that collected the most votes online. A total of 180 Nebraska organizations competed in the Impact Challenge, and the field was narrowed to five finalists. Each received $175,000 and had an opportunity to win an extra $125,000.
In addition to the New Americans Task Force: CareerLadder of Lincoln and Kearney Works, finalists for the $125,000 Google bonus prize were:
- Native360 Loan Fund Inc., which operates a revolving loan fund to provide low-interest startup money for Native American businesses.
- Greater Omaha Worklab (GrOW) which supports vulnerable employees by offering on-site resource navigation and personalized coaching.
- Metropolitan Community College, which developed a computer training system to prepare Omaha Correctional Center residents for re-entry in the workforce.
Since it began in 2017, Kearney Works has helped hundreds of unemployed and underemployed clients prepare for their job search. Clients also get help upgrading their skills and finding opportunities at local businesses.
Effects of COVID-19 and the 2019 flood stretched Kearney Works’ resources, Executive Director Elizabeth Roetman said, so the $175,000 Google grant is a welcome injection of cash.