Kearney Works promotes Angela Smith to executive director

KEARNEY — Kearney Works announced Wednesday that its board of directors has appointed Angela Smith as executive director.

A Kearney native, Smith succeeds Elizabeth Roetman, who was executive director since 2019.

Smith said, “I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Kearney Works and make a positive difference in the community. These are unprecedented times, but together we can come up with solutions for our local employers and workforce.”

Smith has been employed with Kearney Works as an employment case manager the past year and has an extensive knowledge base in human and social services.

The mission of Kearney Works is “to improve lives by reducing workforce barriers for our unemployed and underemployed clients, thus advancing the Kearney area economy.”

Kearney Works is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that operates solely on donations and grants. Prospective donors may contact Kearney Works at 308-455-3007, or via email at asmith@kearneyworks.org.