Kearney, Wood River participants in UNL entrepreneur program

LINCOLN — The Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln launched its first cohort of the Engler Fellow Experience this summer.
Among the participants are Nebraska natives Hunter Suchsland of Kearney and Cade Ludwig of Wood River.
Suchsland and Ludwig are co-owners of LS Lures, a custom tackle company that specializes in handmade jigs and lures in various colors and sizes.
The Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program assists college students who are balancing business ownership with demands of their educational careers.
Throughout the experience, four Engler fellows will learn business strategies, including customer discovery, market research and defining the purpose of their business. While Fellows are located across the state, the entire group meets weekly via Zoom to share updates on their progress.
In addition to Suchsland and Ludwig, participants include Dillion Muirhead, a Valentine native and sophomore agricultural and environmental sciences communication major. He operates a real estate videography business. Miranda Hornung is a senior agricultural education major from Davey. She launched her organizational service business in June.
The business, MADE by Miranda, strives to “Make All Days Efficient.”
Suchsland and Ludwig’s LS Lures seeks to provide high quality jigs at a great price.
Suchsland competes on the UNL collegiate bass fishing team. Together, the friends and business partners have more than 20 years flipping, pitching and skipping jigs into every nook and cranny at nearby lakes.
The Engler Fellow Experience is an innovative approach to invest in one of Nebraska’s greatest assets — its young people. Brennan Costello, Engler’s chief business relations officer, believes this program is beneficial to its four participants across the state.
“Engler believes in the power of entrepreneurship. Anything we can do to create more opportunities for budding entrepreneurs to grow their businesses is better for us and better for Nebraska,” he said.
The Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program currently is seeking business mentors and sponsors for future Engler Fellow Experiences.
To learn about the program and opportunities to invest in aspiring entrepreneurs, Brennan Costello is available at bcostello3@unl.edu for more info.