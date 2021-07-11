Kearney, Wood River participants in UNL entrepreneur program

Suchsland and Ludwig’s LS Lures seeks to provide high quality jigs at a great price.

Suchsland competes on the UNL collegiate bass fishing team. Together, the friends and business partners have more than 20 years flipping, pitching and skipping jigs into every nook and cranny at nearby lakes.

The Engler Fellow Experience is an innovative approach to invest in one of Nebraska’s greatest assets — its young people. Brennan Costello, Engler’s chief business relations officer, believes this program is beneficial to its four participants across the state.

“Engler believes in the power of entrepreneurship. Anything we can do to create more opportunities for budding entrepreneurs to grow their businesses is better for us and better for Nebraska,” he said.

The Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program currently is seeking business mentors and sponsors for future Engler Fellow Experiences.

To learn about the program and opportunities to invest in aspiring entrepreneurs, Brennan Costello is available at bcostello3@unl.edu for more info.