Kearney woman wins Entrepreneurial Spirit Award

KEARNEY — Alexandra Dillon, early learning connections coordinator with ESU 10, has received the 2021 Entrepreneurial Spirit Award from the Center for Rural Affairs.

Dillon has helped implement “Safe With You” courses in central Nebraska. She provided Spanish-speaking trainers to deliver a program on safety during the CRA’s “Conferencia de Primera Infancia” set for Saturday in Grand Island. It is one of the center’s Child Care Academies.

Each year, the center honors someone who exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit. This person has demonstrated outstanding support for the center and exceptional dedication to small business development through technical assistance, business training, lending, and networking across rural Nebraska.

“Alexandra is very passionate about her work, and she’s very intentional,” Jessica Campos, CRA’s Business Center director, said. “She’s also very resourceful about helping a community she is working in.”

Over the past year, Dillon also has connected the center with resources and potential partners and collaborators, including the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation and Hall County Community Collaborative.

“It is an honor to be recognized,” she said. “Receiving this award encourages me and validates that my work is relevant and meaningful to others.”