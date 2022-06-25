Kearney woman to federal prison for trying to sneak drugs into state prison

LINCOLN - A Kearney woman is serving a federal prison sentence for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, marijuana and K2.

Jane Valenzuela, 53, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Lincoln Wednesday by Senior United States District Judge Joseph Bataillon. Following her release from prison, Valenzuela will serve three years on supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Valenzuela was a nurse at the Veteran’s Home in Grand Island. In 2018, the Nebraska State Penitentiary inmates in Lincoln laundered bedsheets for hospitals and institutions outside of Lincoln, including the Grand Island Veteran's Home.

In December, 2018, during a laundry pick-up from the Veteran’s Home, the laundry carts were combined to save space. Several packages were discovered in the laundry carts. Inside the packages were cell phones, methamphetamine, K2, marijuana, lighters, alcohol and e-cigarettes. Further investigation revealed that Valenzuela placed packages in the laundry carts destined for the state penitentiary.

This case was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force, which is made up of officers from the Grand Island Police Department, Hall County Sheriff, Hastings Police Department, Adams County Sheriff, Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff, Nebraska State Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.