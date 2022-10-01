Kearney woman to educate others about a hidden risk for pregnant women

KEARNEY — In the spring of 2020, as the world battled COVID-19, Tricia Ridder was expecting her first child. She felt good. She had no morning sickness.

An ultrasound taken 30 weeks into that pregnancy showed that her baby’s growth had slowed, but her doctor wasn’t worried. “I was told not to be concerned,” Ridder said.

But two weeks later, an ultrasound revealed an interruption of blood flow to the baby. Ridder drove herself to the hospital, where monitoring showed that the baby’s heart rate had plummeted. Doctors did an emergency C-section and delivered a baby girl.

“I never heard her cry, but I thought they needed to attend to her and take her to the NICU,” Ridder said.

About 45 minutes after the delivery, nurses wheeled Ridder into the nursery. There, two nurses were tending to her tiny daughter. They had placed the baby on 100% oxygen.

“The nurses did chest compressions for a long time. The pediatrician said they could keep going or stop, so we asked them to keep trying,” Ridder said.

The baby’s father, Tom Campbell, was there, too. “But after a while, we knew she couldn’t be saved,” Ridder said. “I asked them to stop, so we could hold her.”

The baby, named Olivia Grace, was baptized. Ridder and Campbell said goodbye to their tiny daughter. Then doctors unhooked her from the oxygen. An autopsy and genetic testing proved that she died of cytomegalovirus, otherwise known as CMV.

Ridder had never heard of the virus, but she later learned that one in 200 babies are born with it. “Cases are there, but awareness is not,” she said.

Now, thanks to Ridder’s efforts, the Nebraska Legislature has passed legislation that will educate soon-to-be-parents statewide about this preventable condition.

What is CMV?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CMV is a common virus for people of all ages, but a healthy person’s immune system usually keeps it from causing illness. In the U.S., nearly one in three children is infected by the age of five. Half of adults have been infected by the age of 40.

Most cases are mild. Adults who get the virus experience mild cold-like symptoms with a fever and an itchy throat. Ridder remembers having similar symptoms during her pregnancy, but she thought she had allergies.

“There was no way of knowing that I had CMV, but one of three pregnant women who get CMV will pass it on to their babies,” she said.

Sometimes the results are mild, but frequently, conditions such as hearing loss result, along with problems affecting the eyes, lungs, liver, esophagus, stomach and intestines. CMV is the leading cause of nongenetic hearing loss in infants.

Other problems from CMV can include cerebral palsy, vision problems, seizures, poor coordination and abnormal talking and walking. “Some kids aren’t as severely affected, while others must rely on their parents to be cared for,” she added.

“CMV is easily preventable, but if you’ve never heard of it, you wouldn’t know how to take these simple measures to protect yourself,” she said.

Medications to treat CMV are available to both pregnant women and newborns.

As Ridder researched the condition, she learned that congenital CMV infection is arguably the most common preventable cause of neonatal disability in the U.S. More children will have disabilities due to congenital CMV than other well-known infections and syndromes, including Down syndrome, fetal alcohol syndrome, spina bifida and pediatric HIV/AIDS, according to the National CMV Foundation.

“CMV is spread by bodily fluids such as blood, urine and saliva, but it is preventable,” Ridder said.

Precautions include washing your hands after changing diapers, not sharing food or drink with children, not sharing a toothbrush, avoiding saliva contact when kissing a child and not putting a baby’s pacifier into your mouth.

Ridder also learned that although CMV can affect one in 200 babies, obstetricians aren’t required to tell their patients about it. “Down syndrome affects one in 600 babies, but this is three times as common as that,” she said.

As her grief slowly ebbed, Ridder and her mother, Mary Ridder of Callaway, searched the Internet to learn more and explore fundraising possibilities. On Facebook, Tricia found a group of CMV mothers. One of those was Kim Widner of Bellevue, whose youngest daughter Bailey has a hearing loss caused by CMV.

As a tot, Bailey kept talking about her “loud ear and her soft ear,” Ridder said, but the deafness wasn’t discovered until she was four years old. She underwent a cochlear implant.

“Many babies who are born with this are not diagnosed until something happens, like they fail a hearing test,” Ridder said.

“I felt like I should have known about this condition and how to be cautious. Pregnant women are told not to eat lunch meat, but that’s not as important as other information,” Ridder said.

“When do you wash your hands? At what point do you watch for this? I thought it was odd how common it was, but I’d never heard of it, and neither had anyone else I’d talked to,” she said.

In fact, one of the highest risk groups are pregnant women who have not yet contracted CMV. They may pass the virus to their developing child, risking potential birth defects.

Taking action

Ridder decided something needed to be done. With the support of her mother and Wigner, Ridder contacted and met with state senators John Arch, chair of the Legislature’s Health and Human Services committee, and Patty Pansing Brooks as well as their staffs late last summer in Lincoln.

“We spoke and showed them graphs. They were shocked and blown away by our presentation, and impressed, too,” Ridder said. Ultimately, Pansing Brooks wrote and introduced a bill that was later amended into LB 741. The Nebraska Legislature passed the bill in April.

Known as the Olivia Bailey Act, it includes a provision that aims to educate people about CMV. The state Department of Health and Human Services will create posters and brochures for obstetricians’ clinics across the state.

Ridder’s only regret is that the bill does not require screening for the condition. Some 20 states already require that, “and we hope to go back at some point and get CMV added to the newborn screening panel in Nebraska,” she said.

If a baby has obvious physical symptoms of being born with a viral infection, CMV can be diagnosed by testing a newborn’s saliva, urine or blood. These samples are collected in the first 21 days of life to confirm the diagnosis. After 21 days, it is difficult to determine whether the baby contacted the infection through nursing or by exposure to siblings or others who may be shedding or passing the virus.

Once the CMV virus is in a person’s body, it remains there for life and can reactivate at any time. A person can also be infected with a different strain of the virus. Children who go undiagnosed may have developmental or medical problems later in life, with no diagnosis of origin, according to the National CMV Foundation.

Ridder has since become involved with the Nebraska chapter of the National CMV Foundation. In the summer of 2021, she and her brother-in-law participated in the third annual Stop CMV Charity Golf Tournament at a Houston country club. At that event, Ridder dedicated a hole to Olivia Grace.

“It helps knowing that I did something. It felt like a big secret. If I didn’t do anything, how was I helping others?” Ridder said.